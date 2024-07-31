Deadline for updating vehicle papers extended to 16 Sept 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
31 July, 2024, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2024, 10:43 pm

The validity of motor vehicle fitness, tax tokens, advance income tax, route permits, and driving licences expiring between 19 July and 15 September has been extended to 16 September.

The decision was made due to the closure of Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) services following an attack at its head office during the quota movement violence.

The Road Transport and Highways Division issued an urgent notification in this regard today (31 July).

The notification stated that miscreants set the BRTA head office on 18 and 19 July. They also vandalised property, and looted the premises, causing significant damage to the BRTA's servers and information systems. 

As a result, the authority is currently unable to provide essential services such as vehicle fitness certificates, tax token issuance, route permits, driving license renewals or updates, advance income tax collection, and vehicle registration. Efforts are underway to restore the damaged servers and information systems, it said.

The validity of motor vehicle fitness, tax tokens, advance income tax, route permits, and driving licenses has been extended considering the current circumstances, reads the notification.

