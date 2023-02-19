Govt to procure 300 electric double-decker buses under Indian credit

The government is planning to procure 300 electric double-decker air-conditioned (AC) buses from India for the state-run Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC).

The decision was announced after Indian Deputy High Commissioner to Bangladesh Dr Binoy George made a courtesy call on Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader at his secretariat office yesterday, said a press release.

These 300 electric-run double-decker AC buses will be procured for the BRTC under a line of credit (LOC) deal signed with India, said the press release.

The minister, during the meeting, also requested the Indian government to initially deliver 100 electric buses within this year for Dhaka and Chattogram metropolitan cities.

Quader, also general secretary of the ruling Awami League, said the government is working to enact electric motor vehicle registration and operation policy-2023, aiming to deplete carbon dioxide emissions.

The policy will be sent to the cabinet this month, said the release.

Later, the minister called on the Indonesian Ambassador to Bangladesh Heru Hartanto Subolo.

During the meeting, they discussed issues of mutual interest between the two countries.