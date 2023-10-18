Commuters get relief as Ctg transporters call off strike

The transport strike on 24 routes in the southern part of Chattogram district was called off two hours early following the daylong sufferings of the commuters.

The Chattogram-Southern Region-Cox's Bazar-Bandarban District Road Transport Owner Worker Unity Council enforced the 12-hour strike from dawn to dusk yesterday, pressing 14-point demands, including restricting the movement of double-decker buses, unlicensed cars, and illegal vehicles on highways.

Mohammad Musa, senior joint convener of the council, said that the pre-scheduled strike from 6am to 6pm was called off two hours earlier due to the extreme heat and general conditions. Transport on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar highway resumed following the strike's withdrawal.

Earlier, thousands of passengers had to suffer as long-distance buses were stranded on the highway due to this strike which started around 6am.

In addition to Cox's Bazar and Bandarban districts, bus services were suspended in Patia, Anwara, Banskhali, Satkania, and Lohagara upazila routes. As a result, residents of these upazilas who come to Chattogram city on a regular basis for work had to suffer.

Miraj, a private service holder slated to arrive in Chattogram from Cox's Bazar yesterday morning, told The Business Standard that he had to pay Tk1000 to take a microbus to Chattogram city. "I usually take the bus from Cox's Bazar to Chattogram, which costs Tk450. I had to pay more than double the regular fare today."

He said thousands of commuters had to suffer on the roads due to the irrational strike. "The demands they are pressing are their internal issues with Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA). They could sit with the BRTA officials to settle their demands.

"There is no reason to hold commuters hostage to press their demands."