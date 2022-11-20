Traders can import through Payra Port by mid-2023: State minister

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury has said that traders will be able to import goods through Payra Port's first terminal by the middle of next year.

He made the announcement while addressing an event titled "Bangladesh Shipping Sector: Reality and Actions" organised by Daily Ittefaq, in the capital's National Press Club Sunday (20 November).

The state minister recalled that the prime minister recently inaugurated the capital dredging project of Payra Port, launched eight ships and laid the foundation stone of a six-lane connecting road with the bridge.

Noting that traders will be able to import goods by next year, he remarked, "Why would the government take such initiatives if the economy is deteriorating?"

Efforts are underway to reduce the congestion in the Chittagong port. Foreigners are interested to invest. Businessmen from our country are investing abroad as well, Khalid added.

"But the idea that foreigners will gain leverage over Bangladesh is simply not correct. It's not that easy. So, there's nothing to worry. Our country's interests will be prioritised at all times," the minister assured.

"To reduce the pressure on roads, goods are transported through the sea ports at Chittagong, Mongla and Payra. There has been much progress along Matarbari Deep Sea Port, Patenga Container Terminal and Bay-Terminal.

"Work is being done to transport the goods of Chittagong, Mongla and Payra ports by sea so that the pressure on the road is reduced. Many activities of Matarbari Deep Sea Port, Patenga Container Terminal and Bay-Terminal are progressing," he said.

Senior Vice Chairman of Bangladesh Shipping Agents' Association Syed Iqbal Ali Shimul presented the keynote speech while officials of various organisations attended the event.