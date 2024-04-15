'Don't know if it's a scene from a movie': Statemin on MV Abdullah 'ransom footage'

The footage, showing ransom paid to release MV Abdullah and its 23 sailors, was not real, State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury has claimed.

"I do not know if this is a scene from a movie. We see such images in many films. I do not know how or where the image was collected from or edited," the state minister said while talking to reporters at his office in the Secretariat today (15 April).

Regarding the hijacking of MV Abdullah, the minister said the primary goal was to have the 23 sailors released, which we were able to do.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has always been vigilant about this issue. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Directorate of Shipping, and the international maritime wings have worked together to free the sailors quickly," he added.

The state minister said the freed ship is now headed towards Dubai and is expected to arrive on 19 or 20 April.

Whether or not the sailors go back to work depends on their agreements with the ship owners, or if they want to continue with their current contracts or not.

He further said Bangladesh is working on a proposal to make maritime routes safer.

"The proposal aims to enable commercial ships to navigate safely during various crises and will soon be submitted to the IMO."

He also said the proposal is crucial. "If commercial ships cannot operate during crises, it would increase prices and instability in the global market. The Directorate of Shipping is working on the proposal to ensure merchant ships can safely navigate during crises."

Regarding the accident at Sadarghat Launch Terminal that killed five on Eid day (15 April), the state minister said, "If surveyors are found to be negligent, they will also be brought to book."

He explained that measures have been taken for all incidents that occurred on internal waterways, whether at Sadarghat, Bhola, Chandpur, Barishal, or mid-river.

"On Eid day, we were in a festive mood, and such an incident dampened the joy. Many were involved with the ship, but some fled. Law enforcement has arrested a few," he added.

"A case has been filed. An investigation committee has been formed. Those who are guilty will face legal action. Meanwhile, route permits have already been cancelled," said Khalid.