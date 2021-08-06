TIB urges govt not to build safari park in Lathitila reserved forest

Bangladesh

Photo: Collected.
Photo: Collected.

 

The Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) urged the government on Friday to cancel the plan of building a safari park in the reserved forest of Lathitila in Moulvibazar.

In a press release, the organisation said if a safari park is set up in the forest, at least 300 families from six villages whose livelihood depend on the forest would have to be evicted. 

The safari park will also lead to the extinction of certain endangered species in the forest and also will disrupt the biodiversity of the forestland, the TIB added.

The organisation also expressed concerns over the intimidation of media personnel by the government representatives and demanded exemplary punishment for those who threaten the free flow of information in the country. 

Dr Iftekharuzzaman, executive director of TIB, said, "Incidents of intimidation pose a threat to the independent media. So, it is vital to bring those involved in such activities under justice."

