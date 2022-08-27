Three lakh people receive land services in 8 months calling 16122

About three lakh people have received land-related services by making calls to the Land Service Hotline 16122 and by commenting or sending messages on Facebook site www.facebook.com/land.gov.bd in the first eight months of this year.

The national land service call centre service is known as "Citizen Land Service 24/7".

Besides, some 7.5 lakh domestic calls have been disposed of from the helpline 16122 of "Citizen Land Service 24/7" in the last eight months, according to a press release issued by the land ministry.

The number of disposed-off calls made from abroad during the period over the long-code 880 9612-316122 is around 5,400, while some 10,000 follow-up calls were done by calling back service receivers.

About 12,000 messages and comments were answered on the social media page.

Citizens can receive land services through the helpline 16122 and other digital services without going to land offices, the land ministry release says, adding this has significantly reduced people's financial expenses and suffering.

Scopes for abuse of power and corruption by unscrupulous government officials have been reduced greatly, it added.

The Citizen Land Service 24/7 call centre is being run under the overall supervision of the land ministry. Skilled and experienced officials in land law, management, and survey working in the land ministry and its offices/ agencies are responsible for preparing and providing answers, suggestions, and possible solutions to queries received through the phone and social media.

A private company experienced in international call center management is in charge of the operator and technical management of the call center.

Popular services of Citizen Land Service 24/7 to land owners include receiving records of rights (ROR/ Khatiyan/ Porcha) and land maps by post at home, paying ROR and mutation fees and land development tax from anywhere, mutation application, queries on land laws and regulations and receiving miscellaneous complaints, etc.

On 10 October 2019, Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury inaugurated the "Land Service Hotline 16122" on a small scale. The hotline handled about 1 lakh calls until December 2021.