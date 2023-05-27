Cashless LD Tax system brings in Tk350 crore in a month: Land minister

The recently introduced cashless land development tax (LD Tax) system has yielded impressive results, with Tk350 crore being collected in just one month.

Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury revealed the information while speaking as the chief guest at a public awareness programme held in Chattogram on Saturday (27 May).

The event took place at the port city's MA Aziz Stadium, organised by the local district administration as part of the "Land Service Week-2023."

Highlighting the achievements of the cashless system, the minister said that in the fiscal year 2020-21, a total of Tk450 crore in LD Tax was collected. In FY2021-22, only 20% of LD Tax was collected online and the total figure rose to Tk641.

"Now the introduction of the cashless system on 14 April this year, brought about a revolution in the system. Within one month, some Tk350 LD tax has been collected. With this development, we are expecting LD Tax collection will exceed Tk2,000 crore in the current fiscal year."

Expressing his determination to reform the land tax collection process, Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury acknowledged the prevalence of abuse in the field-level collection system, resulting in inadequate collection.

"The land ministry has taken advantage of the opportunities presented by Digital Bangladesh to provide online services to the public," he added.

Besides, initiatives have been taken to reform the existing land law, which will require possession alone to confer land ownership, a challenging endeavour that the minister has been dedicated to pursuing for a considerable period.

The proposed reforms will soon be presented for discussion in the Cabinet Division, with plans to raise the issue during the next parliamentary session.

However, amidst the positive progress, the minister expressed dissatisfaction with the performance of the Chattogram's Land Acquisition Branch.

Although a few service recipients expressed their satisfaction during the public awareness program, Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury stressed that those do not accurately reflect the overall situation.

He acknowledged that harassment related to land acquisition remains a widespread issue across the country. He emphasised the need for improved performance within the land acquisition branches in the country.

The minister assured all that any complaint made would be thoroughly probed and efforts are underway to prevent any irregularities in the system.

The ceremony was presided over by Chattogram Deputy Commissioner Abul Basar Mohammad Fakhruzzaman, with Divisional Commissioner Dr Aminur Rahman, Chattogram Metropolitan Muktijoddha Sangsad Commander Mozaffar Ahmad, and District Committee Commander (acting) AKM Sarwar Kamal present as special guests.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (revenue) Masud Kamal delivered the welcome address, and a presentation on the digitisation of land services was presented by Boalkhali upazila Assistant Commissioner (land) Alauddin.