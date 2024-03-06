Ensure land services without harassment: Land minister to DCs

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 March, 2024, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2024, 10:06 pm

Ensure land services without harassment: Land minister to DCs

Land Minister Narayan Chandra Chand talks to reporters following the Deputy Commissioners&#039; Conference on 6 March 2024. Photo: TBS
Land Minister Narayan Chandra Chand talks to reporters following the Deputy Commissioners' Conference on 6 March 2024. Photo: TBS

Key takeaways of DC Conference 2024
●     Ensure building codes 
●     Ensure stability of commodity prices
●     Take step to control prices of oil, sugar, rice during Ramadan
●     Remove illegal crossings and recover occupied Railway lands
●     Action against hoarders under Special Powers Act
●     DCs request more helicopters for emergency use

Deputy commissioners have been asked to ensure that people receive harassment-free and transparent land services, Land Minister Narayan Chandra Chand told reporters today.

The DCs have also been asked to start an online system for leasing of private lands and collection of lease money of government property as per law.

The directives came during a session of the land ministry on the last day of the Deputy Commissioner's Conference 2024 at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital. The four-day conference had 25 sessions on about 200 issues of various ministries.

The land minister stressed the government's zero-tolerance policy towards ensuring efficient land services and highlighted the crucial role DCs play in this regard. He urged them to implement government policies while assuring the ministry's commitment to local monitoring through direct inspections. 

"Any irregularities or corruption complaints will be thoroughly investigated. Action will be taken if the complaint is proved. Besides, the DC, AC Land, and UNO will also take action against irregularities and corruption" he added.

When asked about land related crimes Narayan Chandra said, provisions for ratifying the Land Crime Prevention and Remedy Act, 2023 have been sent to the law ministry.

"People will benefit if this law is passed. If someone is in possession [of land], he will not get the benefit. Paperwork will be the last word," he added.

Increase public awareness to prevent the spread of Aedes mosquito

Minister of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Tajul Islam said the DCs have been instructed to initiate public awareness campaigns against the spread of Aedes mosquitoes in the upcoming monsoon season. 

The LGRD minister emphasised the importance of community-driven efforts to prevent mosquito-borne diseases. "Measures such as the removal of accumulated water in paved houses every three days should be implemented," he added.

He pointed out that earlier the prevalence of Aedes mosquitoes outside Dhaka was less but last year it was seen that 80% of the affected were outside Dhaka. He said the DCs have also been asked to distribute leaflets so that people take it as their responsibility to keep the house clean.

The minister also mentioned the approval of funds for purchasing medicines to combat mosquito-borne diseases and called for cooperative management to address various challenges, including water conservation and preventing the encroachment of rivers, canals, and water bodies.

Take initiatives to eliminate water and electricity crisis in hilly districts:

State Minister for Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs Kujendra Lal Tripura said directives have been given to DCs to increase solar power systems to eliminate water and electricity crisis in hilly districts.

He said, "Solar power is being provided in all areas under the national grid which will not get electricity in the next 20 to 25 years. So far 55,000 families have been brought under electricity service through solar power."

Regarding water shortage in hilly areas, he said, "Water shortage is widespread in hilly areas. The DCs have been instructed to ensure water supply in different markets and other areas."

Responding to concerns about tourist safety, the state minister reassured that the Chittagong Hill Tracts are secure, though there was no specific discussion on tourism during the conference.

Land Services / tax

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

