'Land Service Week-2023' to be observed from Monday

The Ministry of Land has taken an initiative to observe 'Land Service Week-2023' nationwide from Monday (22 May) to Sunday (28 May) with the theme 'Ministry of Land in Smart Land Service'.

The main objective of this year's Land Service Week is to engage the people of the country as the main stakeholders of the smart land service to make everyone fully aware of smart land services, and to raise awareness among everyone about their civil rights in accessing land services.

This year, the Land Service Week will be observed in continuation of the 'Smart Land Service Initiative and the National Land Conference 2023' inaugurated by the Prime Minister.

On 22 May, the respective divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners across the country will inaugurate Land Service Week-2023 locally in their respective jurisdictions.

Land Service Week 2023 will be held in 8 divisions, 64 districts, 507 upazilas, revenue circles, unions, and municipal land offices.

During Land Service Week, service booths will be set up in the respective land offices of each district, upazila, and union, either in the local conference room or at a convenient location. Applicable land services will be provided on a priority basis, and information and consultation services will also be offered.

This time, priority will be given to land services through e-Mutation, online land development tax, certified Record of Rights (Khatiyan), and Map services provided by the postal department and the 16122 call centre. Additionally, detailed information about the Land Ministry's plan to establish Smart Land Management, along with those initiatives inaugurated by the Prime Minister, will be shared and briefed.