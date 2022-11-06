Mustafa Jabbar wants fixed rate for internet packages across operators

Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar on Sunday urged mobile operators to come up with a fixed rate for the internet packages they provide.

Currently, the package rate is not acceptable and mobile data should be provided at a fixed rate, he said after inaugurating the latest benchmarking system at the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) to monitor the quality of service of mobile operators in the city.

"Operators introduce and sell packages as they wish, there must be an acceptance when you sell the package," Jabbar said.

The minister also said the operators are unable to meet customer demand because 2018 spectrum and 2022 spectrum purchases are yet to be rolled out, he added.

"And so, the customer service has to be questioned. We have put the operators under pressure. They have never before been under such pressure," he added.

The minister urged the BTRC to take steps to resolve the data package rate issue.