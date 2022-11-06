Mustafa Jabbar wants fixed rate for internet packages across operators

Telecom

UNB
06 November, 2022, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2022, 07:56 pm

Related News

Mustafa Jabbar wants fixed rate for internet packages across operators

UNB
06 November, 2022, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2022, 07:56 pm
Representational Image. Photo: Courtesy
Representational Image. Photo: Courtesy

Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar on Sunday urged mobile operators to come up with a fixed rate for the internet packages they provide.

Currently, the package rate is not acceptable and mobile data should be provided at a fixed rate, he said after inaugurating the latest benchmarking system at the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) to monitor the quality of service of mobile operators in the city.

"Operators introduce and sell packages as they wish, there must be an acceptance when you sell the package," Jabbar said.

The minister also said the operators are unable to meet customer demand because 2018 spectrum and 2022 spectrum purchases are yet to be rolled out, he added.

"And so, the customer service has to be questioned. We have put the operators under pressure. They have never before been under such pressure," he added.

The minister urged the BTRC to take steps to resolve the data package rate issue.

Bangladesh / Top News

Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar / internet package

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

When looking for the best gym apparel, the most important aspects of your outfit are the materials, fit, and compression. Photos: Courtesy

Workout in style

12h | Mode
After a lethal pandemic recently retracted its claws of death, we again face an outbreak, a familiar foe. This photo was recently taken at Dhaka Shishu Hospital. Photo: Rajib Dhar

22 years with dengue and a flawed healthcare management system

12h | Panorama
Increasing frequency, intensity and duration of floods are affecting livelihoods and infrastructure in Bangladesh. Photo: Mumit M

COP27 must deliver on climate finance for Bangladesh

8h | Panorama
Wagtail hunting insect. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

'The Wagtail, in a winking, with terror rose and disappeared'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How e-commerce works in Bangladesh

How e-commerce works in Bangladesh

28m | Videos
Alia, Ranbir welcome baby girl

Alia, Ranbir welcome baby girl

1h | Videos
Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ ball goes for auction

Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ ball goes for auction

4h | Videos
Mass lay off at Twitter!

Mass lay off at Twitter!

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: ICC
Sports

Kohli spotted doing 'fake fielding', Nurul says India could have been penalised 5 runs

2
Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested
Crime

Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested

3
How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?
Panorama

How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?

4
Central bank rejects private banks’ request for dollar support from reserves
Banking

Central bank rejects private banks’ request for dollar support from reserves

5
BSEC again finds Shakib’s involvement in stock manipulation
Stocks

BSEC again finds Shakib’s involvement in stock manipulation

6
Pritom Hasan weds Shahtaj Monira Hashem. Photo: Snapshot
Splash

Pritom: On our very first date, I went out with both Shahtaj and my mother-in-law together