Digital security will be a big challenge for 'Smart Bangladesh': Jabbar

Posts and Telecommunication Minister Mustafa Jabbar has said that digital security would be a big challenge in building 'Smart Bangladesh'.

"If we fail to combat this challenge, it could boomerang on us," the minister said while speaking at a seminar on Thursday (9 February).

"Financial gambling over the internet has become a concern as there is a growing number of fraud cases every day. So, we need to warn people to beware of the merits and demerits of technology before using it, he said at the seminar titled "Smart Connectivity for Smart Bangladesh" organised by the Telecom and Technology Reporters Network, Bangladesh (TRNB).

Mustafa Jabbar said that broadband connectivity in villages would be key to building the infrastructure for Smart Bangladesh.

The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) Chairman Shyam Sunder Sikder was present at the event. While presenting the keynote speech, telecom expert TIM Nurul Kabir suggested the BTRC to take on projects to find out areas we are lagging behind and need to improve further.

"We have shown a lot of success in building Digital Bangladesh. But if we indulge in self-satisfaction, we won't be able reach the Smart Bangladesh goal by 2041," he said.

Nurul Kabir also suggested the BTRC to look after the quality all services providers instead of monitoring mobile operators only.

Some internet service providers shared the obstacles they face in operating the business and sought the ministry and regulator's intervention to prevent these barriers.

Emphasising on active sharing among ISP operators, the Internet Service Providers Association of Bangladesh (ISPAB) President Md Emdadul Hoque said that permission is required to make connectivity more accessible.

He also requested the telecom regulator to facilitate the operator in growing further, instead of capping expansion.

Sumon Ahmed Sabir, chief technology officer at [email protected] Home, said the first thing we need is to set our target and build infrastructure.

"If we want to make our education and health sector smart, we need to see where we are now and where our connectivity level needa to develop," he said adding, "To achieve this target, all stakeholders and users need to work together."

Among others, Brig Gen SM Farhad (Retd), secretary general of Association of Mobile Operators of Bangladesh; Brigadier General Md Nasim Parvez, director general (System and Services) of BTRC; and Nazmul Karim Bhuiyan, secretary general of ISPAB, spoke at the seminar.

TRNB President Rashed Mehedi chaired the event while General Secretary SM Masuduzzaman Robin delivered the welcome address.