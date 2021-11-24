BTRC, NTMC sign MoU for safe teleservices 

The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) and the National Telecommunication Monitoring Center (NTMC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the safe use of telecommunication services.

The pact was also signed for further advancement of technology-related activities in the country.

The agreement was signed by BTRC Spectrum Division Radio Communication Study and Research Directorate Director Dr Md Sohail Rana and NTMC Additional Director (Operations) Md Shaogatul Alam on behalf of their respective organisations on Wednesday.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan was the chief guest and Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar was the special guest at the signing ceremony.

Asaduzzaman Khan said, "Cybercrime will increase in the future, so we are preparing law enforcement agencies. The launch of NEIR by BTRC is part of this preparation which has made it easier to identify mobile phones."

Posts and Telecommunications Secretary Md Khalilur Rahman, BTRC Chairman Shyam Sundar Sikder and NTMC Director Brig Gen Ziaul Ahsan spoke on the occasion.

