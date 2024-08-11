BTRC officials stage demo demanding chairman’s resignation

Telecom

TBS Report
11 August, 2024, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2024, 07:10 pm

Related News

BTRC officials stage demo demanding chairman’s resignation

BTRC Chairman Md Mohiuddin Ahmed could not be reached over phone for comments

TBS Report
11 August, 2024, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2024, 07:10 pm
Around 100 BTRC officials staged demonstration, accusing the chairman of “politicising the organisation, corruption, and discrimination”. Photo: TBS
Around 100 BTRC officials staged demonstration, accusing the chairman of “politicising the organisation, corruption, and discrimination”. Photo: TBS

Officials of the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) staged demonstration at their office premises in the capital's Agargaon area this morning, demanding immediate resignation of their Chairman Md Mohiuddin Ahmed and two of his fellow officials.

Around 100 officials from the country's telecom regulator were protesting as of 5:00pm, accusing the chairman of "politicising the organisation, corruption, and discrimination". 

Abdullah Al Amin, a senior assistant director at the BRTC Engineering and Operations Department, told TBS that Md Mohiuddin Ahmed, a former leader of the Bangladesh Chhatra League, had politicised the BTRC since joining. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Amin claimed Ahmed had harmed the regulator and the telecommunication sector by appointing favored individuals, granting them excessive authority, and marginalising professional officers.

"The power exercising cartel was also involved in corruption," complained Amin, one of the leaders of the demonstrating officials.

"We want a fair work environment where empowerment will depend on merit, dedication and performance," he added.

The "cleansing" drive should immediately start with the ouster of the chairman and two of his key fellows — his Personal Secretary Md Amjad Hossain and Engineering and Operations Deputy Director Mahdi Ahmad, demanded the protesters.

The BRTC Chairman did show up at his office on Sunday.

However, the vice chairman and other commissioners were at work.  

BTRC Commissioner Sheikh Reaz Ahmed told TBS that aggrieved officials submitted their demands to the vice chairman and they have been assured of a fair treatment from now on.

Sources said the BRTC was planning to suspend the two officials - Amjad Hossain and Mahdi Ahmad -immediately.

Amid the protests, Amjad Hossain left the office and Mahdi Ahmad was confined at his office room as of 5.00pm.

BTRC Chairman Md Mohiuddin Ahmed could not be reached over phone for comments.

Top News

BTRC / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In 1997, Toyota launched the Prius as the first mass-produced vehicle with a hybrid powertrain. A couple of years later in 1999, Honda revealed their take on making a hybrid vehicle– the Insight. PHOTO: Collected

Honda Insight vs Toyota Prius: Finding out which hybrid reigns supreme

3h | Wheels
Photo: TBS

Teaching us a lesson by shutting down elevated expressways and metro

7h | Features
Students controlling the traffic. Photo: Nayem Ali

Three days on the streets of Dhaka

10h | Features
These chhatras (students) showed their courage to overthrow a regime infamous for authoritarianism, corruption, nepotism and politicisation of every institution. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

What is the future of the new generation who built their present?

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Vandalism at Sculpture-Dhanmondi 32: Culture or Counterculture?

Vandalism at Sculpture-Dhanmondi 32: Culture or Counterculture?

22m | Videos
Vandalism at Sculpture-Dhanmondi 32: Culture or Counterculture?

Vandalism at Sculpture-Dhanmondi 32: Culture or Counterculture?

22m | Videos
The message that Sheikh Hasina gave to the leaders and workers

The message that Sheikh Hasina gave to the leaders and workers

1h | Videos
Time for economic restart

Time for economic restart

2h | Videos