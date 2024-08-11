BTRC officials stage demo demanding chairman’s resignation

Around 100 BTRC officials staged demonstration, accusing the chairman of “politicising the organisation, corruption, and discrimination”. Photo: TBS

Officials of the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) staged demonstration at their office premises in the capital's Agargaon area this morning, demanding immediate resignation of their Chairman Md Mohiuddin Ahmed and two of his fellow officials.

Around 100 officials from the country's telecom regulator were protesting as of 5:00pm, accusing the chairman of "politicising the organisation, corruption, and discrimination".

Abdullah Al Amin, a senior assistant director at the BRTC Engineering and Operations Department, told TBS that Md Mohiuddin Ahmed, a former leader of the Bangladesh Chhatra League, had politicised the BTRC since joining.

Amin claimed Ahmed had harmed the regulator and the telecommunication sector by appointing favored individuals, granting them excessive authority, and marginalising professional officers.

"The power exercising cartel was also involved in corruption," complained Amin, one of the leaders of the demonstrating officials.

"We want a fair work environment where empowerment will depend on merit, dedication and performance," he added.

The "cleansing" drive should immediately start with the ouster of the chairman and two of his key fellows — his Personal Secretary Md Amjad Hossain and Engineering and Operations Deputy Director Mahdi Ahmad, demanded the protesters.

The BRTC Chairman did show up at his office on Sunday.

However, the vice chairman and other commissioners were at work.

BTRC Commissioner Sheikh Reaz Ahmed told TBS that aggrieved officials submitted their demands to the vice chairman and they have been assured of a fair treatment from now on.

Sources said the BRTC was planning to suspend the two officials - Amjad Hossain and Mahdi Ahmad -immediately.

Amid the protests, Amjad Hossain left the office and Mahdi Ahmad was confined at his office room as of 5.00pm.

BTRC Chairman Md Mohiuddin Ahmed could not be reached over phone for comments.