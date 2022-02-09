Banglalink wins Ookla Speedtest Award for 4th consecutive time

Banglalink has secured Ookla's recognition as the fastest mobile network in Bangladesh for the fourth time in a row.

According to the recently published Ookla Speedtest Award report for the third and fourth quarters of 2021, Banglalink remains on top with a score of 20.04 with a median download speed of 13.77 Mbps, and a median upload speed of 7.54 Mbps.

Airtel secured the second position with a 14.63 score, while Grameenphone and Robi secured the third and fourth places by scoring 14.49 and 14.38 respectively.

To determine the fastest mobile network speed, Ookla compared over 3.7 lakh user-initiated tests on the Speedtest iOS and Android apps from all the major mobile operators in Bangladesh.

Banglalink officials said the company has managed to raise its performance bar significantly in recent times by providing super-fast 4G internet and high-quality digital services.

A total of 9.4 MHz newly purchased spectrum last year contributed to winning this award by enhancing Banglalink's network quality further.

To gain double-digit growth, Banglalink is set to install around 3,000 base transceiver stations (BTS) across the country this year, said the officials.

Upanga Dutta, chief commercial officer at Banglalink, said, "This achievement is indicative of our firm commitment to providing the best-in-class digital services to customers with unwavering consistency."

"We want to keep this momentum going and expand our network to enable more customers to benefit from our fastest mobile internet," he added.

Doug Suttles, chief executive officer of Ookla, said, "We are happy to present the award for Fastest Mobile Network to Banglalink once again."

In terms of the number of customers, Grameenphone is the country's largest mobile operator with 8.34 crore users, while Banglalink is the third largest with 3.72 crore subscribers.

Washington-based Ookla gives web services that provide a free analysis of internet access performance metrics, such as connection data rate.

Ookla determines the fastest carrier using the "Speed Score" which incorporates a measure of each mobile service provider's download and upload speeds. Download speed accounts for 90% of the final Speed Score, while upload speed accounts for the remaining 10%.