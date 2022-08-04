Banglalink outshines large operators in revenue growth 

Telecom

TBS Report
04 August, 2022, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2022, 10:30 pm

Banglalink outshines large operators in revenue growth 

The third largest mobile operator Banglalink outshone the market leader Grameenphone and the second largest operator Robi Axiata Limited in terms of growth in the second quarter of the calendar year of 2022.

Banglalink registered 11.1% growth year-on-year in the April-June quarter, according to the latest quarterly results published by its parent company VEON.

The figure for Grameenphone and Robi, however, was 5.9% and 3.7% respectively.

In quarterly results, the total revenue generated by Banglalink in this period was some Tk1,315 crore.

The operators said its 22.5% year-on-year growth in data revenue and a 36.3% in 4G user-base were the contributing factors to hitting the double-digit mark.

In a press release, Banglalink said that it has been carrying out a 4G expansion drive to provide its fastest internet across the country. In the April to June period of 2022, the number of its 4G sites increased to 12,700 with a 35.1% increase, compared to that of the corresponding period last year.  

"Our results in Q2 2022 mark the new height of Banglalink's incremental growth as a digital operator. In this quarter, we registered a double-digit growth, which we had pledged to achieve last year," Erik Aas, chief executive officer of Banglalink said. 

"Q2 2022 is also special to us because of the operational challenges we tackled to keep our network up and running in flood-affected areas. We are inspired by our overall performance in this quarter and look forward to keeping the growth momentum up in the future."

