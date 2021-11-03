TBS reporter wins international award for best climate storytelling

Md Jahidul Islam's report titled, "Dhaka landfills in disarray", published in TBS on 10 August of this year, won him the award. Picture: TBS

The Business Standard (TBS) reporter Md Jahidul Islam has won European Union's Global Climate Change Alliance+ (GCCA+) Youth Awards for the best climate storytelling.

Four more young journalists and storytellers from the world's most vulnerable countries to climate change have been selected this year as the best young storyteller for their region, said a press release today.

Md Jahidul Islam's report titled, "Dhaka landfills in disarray", published in TBS on 10 August this year, won him the award.

The EU GCCA+ Youth Awards support young journalists, writers and photographers to tell powerful climate stories around the world.

The five award winners, who are between 18 and 30, will be able to participate in a 6 weeks Masterclass with leading climate reporters and activists and will also be awarded equipment and a storytelling price.

Winners of the award will also get 350 euro equipment price (i.e to locally upgrade their equipment, travel for the story, subscribe to better editing software) and a 250 euro storytelling price after the publication of their video/story on the EU GCCA+ channels.

Other winners are Bernice Dossou from Benin (West Africa region), Mendrika Randimbison from Madagascar (Southern Africa region), Imani Nsamila from Tanzania (East/Central Africa region) and Israel Campos from Angola for a Special Jury Award.