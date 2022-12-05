Switzerland, Nepal envoys call on health minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 December, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2022, 05:06 pm

Related News

Switzerland, Nepal envoys call on health minister

TBS Report
05 December, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2022, 05:06 pm
Switzerland, Nepal envoys call on health minister

The ambassadors of Switzerland and Nepal held two separate meetings with Health Minister Zahid Maleque at his office at the ministry Monday (5 December). 

In the meeting, both the countries discussed the cooperation, consultation and modern medical services in the healthcare sector of Bangladesh on behalf of their respective countries.

The health minister highlighted the fields they may cooperate with including health workers' training, procurement of medical equipment, infrastructural development, dengue and Covid situation. 

Switzerland / Nepal / health minister Zahid Maleque

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nafia Haque. Sketch: TBS

The enduring legacy of Lolita: How the entertainment industry objectifies women

6h | Thoughts
Photo: Courtesy

Terrarium Dhaka: Capturing the marvelous ways of nature

8h | Brands
Sketch: TBS

Crypto's well-worn path to crisis

6h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

WFP mVAM survey: 'The purpose is to know about the situation, not predict the future'

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Crisis looming over import worth $250M in Ramadan?

Crisis looming over import worth $250M in Ramadan?

Now | Videos
Tesla supplying semi truck 5 years after launch

Tesla supplying semi truck 5 years after launch

18h | Videos
Brazil: Road to World Cup final

Brazil: Road to World Cup final

18h | Videos
Pitha sellers of capital see booming sales in winter

Pitha sellers of capital see booming sales in winter

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

2
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

3
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

4
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

5
Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending
Economy

Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence