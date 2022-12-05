Switzerland, Nepal envoys call on health minister
The ambassadors of Switzerland and Nepal held two separate meetings with Health Minister Zahid Maleque at his office at the ministry Monday (5 December).
In the meeting, both the countries discussed the cooperation, consultation and modern medical services in the healthcare sector of Bangladesh on behalf of their respective countries.
The health minister highlighted the fields they may cooperate with including health workers' training, procurement of medical equipment, infrastructural development, dengue and Covid situation.