Swechchhasebak Dal leader found dead in Lalmonirhat

Bangladesh

UNB
11 March, 2024, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 11 March, 2024, 12:53 pm

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

The police recovered the body of a Swechchhasebak Dal leader from Nijpara in Sadar upazila of Lalmonirhat district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Ferdous Ahmed, 40, president of the Khuniagach union unit Swechchhasebak Dal and son of Nurul Haque of the upazila.

Quoting local people, Omar Faruk, officer-in-charge of Sadar Police Station, said local people first spotted the body of Faruk on a road near a primary School and informed police in the morning.

On information, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue.

Faruk left home on Sunday morning to attend a programme of the party and did not return.

Primarily it is suspected that someone killed Faruk and left the body here, said OC.

Police are taking legal steps in this regard.

