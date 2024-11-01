Lalmonirhat Jubodal leader, two others expelled for attempted tender manipulation

Politics

UNB
01 November, 2024, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2024, 05:03 pm

Related News

Lalmonirhat Jubodal leader, two others expelled for attempted tender manipulation

On Wednesday, tenders were invited by Abdul Mokaddem, the supervisor of the hospital, in three categories for supplying equipment for the 250-bed Lalmonirhat Sadar Hospital

UNB
01 November, 2024, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2024, 05:03 pm
Lalmonirhat Jubodal Senior Vice President Jahangir Alam Julhas detained by police over bid to manipulate government tenders. File Photo: UNB
Lalmonirhat Jubodal Senior Vice President Jahangir Alam Julhas detained by police over bid to manipulate government tenders. File Photo: UNB

BNP's youth wing Jatiotabadi Jubodal expelled its Lalmonirhat district chapter Senior Vice President Jahangir Alam Julhas, who was earlier detained over a bid to manipulate government tenders, and two others for their involvement in the anti-party disciplines.

Moreover, the district unit committee was dissolved, said a party release signed by the central body's office secretary Minhazul Islam Bhuiyan on Thursday (31 October) night.

The two other expelled leaders are Sadar municipal Jubodal's Joint Convenor Mominul Islam and Ward-7 Organising Secretary Suman Mia. Julhas also held the convenor post of the municipal unit.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

On Wednesday, tenders were invited by Abdul Mokaddem, the supervisor of the hospital, in three categories for supplying equipment for the 250-bed Lalmonirhat Sadar Hospital.

A tender box was set up in front of the hospital's superintendent's office for submissions from 9:00am to 12:00pm.

Security was tightened on the hospital premises to prevent any incident during the submission of hospital tenders but the Jubodal leader, along with his associates, obstructed other bidders from submitting their tenders since the morning in an effort to bypass police security and favoured a preferred contractor.

During this time, he also assaulted the officials accepting the tenders.

Later, army personnel rushed to the spot after receiving a call from one of the bidders and detained him.

Later in the evening, he was freed as no one submitted complaints against him with the police stations, triggering severe criticism over the matter online and offline.

Bangladesh

Jatiotabadi Jubodal / Bangladesh / expel / Lalmonirhat

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Amlaki

Back to basics: A guide to natural and budget-friendly skincare

26m | Mode
PHOTO: Abu Saeed Miad

Hyundai Stargazer launched: Tk36.5 lakh, five year coverage and buyback

1d | Wheels
Jahangirnagar University students brought out a procession demanding a ban on student politics on the campus on 20 September. Photo: TBS

What happened to banning political party-based politics on campus?

1d | Panorama
The Spiti Valley in Manali is famous for its view and vast mountains. Photos: Courtesy

Covering the ‘Himachal Circuit’ on a budget

2d | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

Conspiracy afoot against Jatiyo Party, will hold Saturday's rally at any cost: GM Quader

Conspiracy afoot against Jatiyo Party, will hold Saturday's rally at any cost: GM Quader

2h | Videos
China plastic products manufacturing machinery Fair in Taizhou city

China plastic products manufacturing machinery Fair in Taizhou city

41m | Videos
From food to fashion, Bangladesh sees consumption crunch

From food to fashion, Bangladesh sees consumption crunch

4h | Videos
Trump condemns 'attacks on minorities' in Bangladesh

Trump condemns 'attacks on minorities' in Bangladesh

6h | Videos