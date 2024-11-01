Lalmonirhat Jubodal leader, two others expelled for attempted tender manipulation

BNP's youth wing Jatiotabadi Jubodal expelled its Lalmonirhat district chapter Senior Vice President Jahangir Alam Julhas, who was earlier detained over a bid to manipulate government tenders, and two others for their involvement in the anti-party disciplines.

Moreover, the district unit committee was dissolved, said a party release signed by the central body's office secretary Minhazul Islam Bhuiyan on Thursday (31 October) night.

The two other expelled leaders are Sadar municipal Jubodal's Joint Convenor Mominul Islam and Ward-7 Organising Secretary Suman Mia. Julhas also held the convenor post of the municipal unit.

On Wednesday, tenders were invited by Abdul Mokaddem, the supervisor of the hospital, in three categories for supplying equipment for the 250-bed Lalmonirhat Sadar Hospital.

A tender box was set up in front of the hospital's superintendent's office for submissions from 9:00am to 12:00pm.

Security was tightened on the hospital premises to prevent any incident during the submission of hospital tenders but the Jubodal leader, along with his associates, obstructed other bidders from submitting their tenders since the morning in an effort to bypass police security and favoured a preferred contractor.

During this time, he also assaulted the officials accepting the tenders.

Later, army personnel rushed to the spot after receiving a call from one of the bidders and detained him.

Later in the evening, he was freed as no one submitted complaints against him with the police stations, triggering severe criticism over the matter online and offline.