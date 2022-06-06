Sitakunda blaze: Yasin who was streaming live from the spot still missing

Bangladesh

Omar Faruque
06 June, 2022, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2022, 09:01 pm

Sitakunda blaze: Yasin who was streaming live from the spot still missing

Dozens of people on Monday provided DNA samples to find out their missing dearest ones

Omar Faruque
06 June, 2022, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2022, 09:01 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Covered van driver Mohammad Yasin who was streaming live on social media from the spot of the deadly blaze – BM Container Depot at Chattogram's Sitakunda – on Saturday night was missing till Monday, according to his family.

"My son entered the depot with his van in the afternoon on Saturday. He could not be reached over the phone after the fire broke out," Badiul Alam, father of Yasin, told The Business Standard while providing his sample for the DNA test at the Chattogram Medical College Hospital on Monday.

"We had a conversation at 5pm on the day of the incident," he lamented.

Born in Feni and employed by Spread Cargo Service, Yasin,  was streaming live on Facebook in the early moments of the fire outbreak, according to his cousin Tareq Patwary. "Within three minutes of the live-streaming, he was seen going a few steps forward. With a bursting sound, the streaming suddenly turned off," he told TBS, adding that his phone could be called until 2am on that night but none received the phone calls.

"With the fear of losing Yasin, we came to the hospital and observed all the dead bodies here but failed to identify him."

Yasin is one of many who streamed live from the spot. Earlier on Sunday, the death of such a streamer Aliur Rahman alias Nayan, a labourer working at the depot, was confirmed by his uncle Sundar Ali.

Dozens of people, like Yasin's father Badiul Alam, on Monday, came to the Chattogram Medical College Hospital to provide their DNA samples as part of their efforts to find their missing dear ones.

"A total of 33 people provided their samples from 8 am to 2 pm [on Monday]. We have noted missing information of at least 19," said Ashok Kumar, sub-inspector of police who was on duty at the DNA sample collection booth at the hospital on Monday.

The BM Container depot, where over 600 workers are employed, has been burning for about 48 hours till the filing of the report. Officials said a total of 10 units of fire service and armed force were working to douse the fire.

The Chattogram Medical College Hospital authorities said they had 41 dead bodies until Monday evening.

BM Container Depot Fire / Sitakunda Fire

