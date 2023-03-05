Cylinder exploded due to excessive pressure of oxygen, workers claim

The explosion occurred at the Seema Oxygen Plant in Chattogram due to the excess pressure of oxygen to the cylinder from the defective oxygen compressor, workers of the facility say.

Osman, the compressor operator of the oxygen plant, is undergoing treatment at Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) with leg and ankle injuries from the blast.

He told The Business Standard on Sunday, "The oxygen produced in the plant is filled in 80-kg cylinders. Before the accident, excessive oxygen from the compressor was being refilled into the cylinders, which caused this explosion."

Abdul Motaleb, the filling man of the plant, who is also undergoing treatment at the hospital, echoed him.

He said, "More than 80 kg of oxygen were refilled into the cylinder due to a glitch in the compressor."

However, the factory authorities and fire service officials refused to comment on this complaint.

"The committees formed by the district administration and the fire service will look into the issues," Fire Service Chattogram Deputy Assistant Director (DAD) Abdul Hamid Miah told The Business Standard.

Abdul Halim, manager of Seema Oxygen Plant, on Sunday declined to make any comment regarding the matter.

He said, "We have all kinds of licences and skilled manpower for oxygen manufacturing. Since a major accident has occurred, it is not possible to make any comment now."

"We regularly check whether the cylinders are expired or not. The factory has all the equipment for testing cylinders. I still do not understand what caused the accident."

The Fire Service and Civil Defence, and the Department of Explosives echoed the factory manager.

Fire Service Chattogram DAD Abdul Hamid Miah said, "There could be various reasons for the explosion. Initially, this explosion happened from the cylinder. However, it is not possible to say why the cylinder exploded."

Chattogram Assistant Explosives Inspector SM Sakhawat Hossain said, "We have started working. The reason behind the blast will be known after the investigation."

The plant's manager further said the new compressor was installed in 2018 in the factory, established in 1997. Currently, the factory is being operated with Japanese technology and a Japanese inspection team visited the facility last week.

Blast victims suffer hearing loss

A number of people who were injured in Saturday's explosion are reportedly suffering from hearing loss due to the blast.

Ripon Marak, an operator at the plant, sustained various injuries around his chest, waist, and knee.

Doctors said his right ear was fatally damaged by the explosion. He is currently under treatment at Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH).

CMCH Doctor Md Feroze said the extent of ear damage suffered by the victims could be determined after further testing.

Chief Accountant of the oxygen plant Naushad Selim also appears to be suffering from loss of hearing.

Meanwhile, no new bodies or injured have been found on the second day of the rescue operation, the Fire Service Deputy Assistant Director said.

Besides, a team from the Department of Explosives visited the site around 9 am Sunday.

Earlier on 4 March, a massive fire broke out at the oxygen plant following an explosion that killed six people and injured dozens.

Blast causes Tk50 lakh damage to 300 houses, 10 factories

Due to the shockwave, dozens of buildings, including homes, factories, offices, and mosques in the adjacent areas, have developed cracks.

Mohammad Belal Uddin Janan, president of Sonaichari Union Awami League, said In Saturday's explosion, more than 300 houses and 10 factories in an area of ​​1 km were damaged.

The extent of damage to the villagers due to the blast would be Tk50 lakh, he said.

Mahbubul Alam, Sitakunda Upazila unit President of Sramik League, said residents of Sitakunda Upazila are suffering from various diseases as the environment of this area is almost destroyed due to unplanned industrialisation in the locality.

He urged the authorities concerned to shift the hazardous factories to industrial zones from the locality.