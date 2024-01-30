Shirin Sharmin elected as JS Speaker for 4th consecutive term

Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, member of parliament (MP) from Rangpur-6 (Pirganj) constituency of the 12th Jatiya Sangsad (JS), was elected Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad unanimously today (30 January).

She has been elected as the Speaker for the record fourth consecutive term at the maiden session of the 12th Jatiya Sangsad.

Earlier, the first sitting of the 12th Jatiya Sangsad began with Deputy Speaker Shamsul Huq Tuku in the chair and announced for Speaker election in the House.

Later, the newly-elected Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury took oath at the President's chamber of the Jatiya Sangsad. President Mohammed Shahabuddin administered the oath-taking ceremony.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was present at the ceremony. Wife of the President Rebeka Sultana was also present during the oath-taking ceremony, among others.

Treasury bench lawmaker Obaidul Quader moved the motion for the election of the Speaker while Chief Whip Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury supported it.

After elected as the Speaker, Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury was congratulated by the Deputy Speaker and the Chief Whip.