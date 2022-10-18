Sheikh Russel Day today

Sheikh Russel Day is being observed in the country today (Tuesday) in a befitting manner on the 59th birthday of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's youngest son Shaheed Sheikh Russel.

Sheikh Russel, also the youngest brother of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, was born on 18 October 1964 at the historic Bangabandhu Bhaban at Dhanmondi road number 32 in the capital.

But he was brutally assassinated along with most of his family members, including his father Bangabandhu, on 15 August 1975 when he was a student of class four at University Laboratory School.

The Cabinet Division last year declared 18 October, the birthday of Sheikh Russel, as Sheikh Russel Day under the category "Ka".

To mark the day, government bodies, ruling Awami League and its associate bodies, and different socio-cultural organisations are observing various programmes at national and international levels.

Awami League leaders and workers placed wreaths at the graves of Sheikh Russel and other martyrs of 15 August 1975 carnage at Banani graveyard here.

Fateha, milad and doa mahfil are also offered there.

The day is being observed at Bangladesh missions abroad as well while different dailies published supplements highlighting the significance of the day.