Sanctions on Russia unlikely to affect Rooppur project: Foreign Secy

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 February, 2022, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 26 February, 2022, 08:56 pm

Related News

Sanctions on Russia unlikely to affect Rooppur project: Foreign Secy

TBS Report
26 February, 2022, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 26 February, 2022, 08:56 pm
Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen has said sanctions on Russia may not have any direct impact on Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant and other projects.

"The full impact of sanctions on Russia is not clear yet and may become clear in the next few days. But, until now, we think no direct impact will come on the Rooppur and other projects," the secretary told reporters in reply to a query at the office of Bangladesh Institute of Law and International Affairs (BILIA) in Dhanmondi Saturday (26 February).

However, he said if the financial transactions of the projects are routed through New York, the progress of the projects may get affected.

He also warned that more sanctions are likely to be imposed on Russia in the coming days and any sanctions on construction company Rosatom [responsible for Rooppur plant], in particular, would affect the project.

Momen also noted that so far 100 Bangladeshi expatriates have reached our Embassy in Poland from the crisis-hit Ukraine recently.

The government has already activated missions in Poland, Denmark and Austria and Bangladeshis living in Ukraine are in touch with the missions.

The number may rise in the next one or two days, said the secretary, informing that the total number living in Ukraine is around 1,000.

Momen said an inter-missional meeting has also been called on Sunday.

"In the next two days, the situation will be cleared and it will be easy to decide our next steps."

Arrangements will be made to bring them back to the country after confirming who wants to return to the country and who wants to wait.

Top News

Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant / sanctions on Russia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Playful Golden Plovers. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Golden Plover: A golden yield of the haor basin

7h | Panorama
A damaged residential building is seen in Ukraine&#039;s capital Kyiv, after Russia launched a massive military operation. Photo: Reuters

Why Putin’s war is the West’s biggest test since World War II

10h | Panorama
A family getting registered at Alok Nibash as they arrive in Dhaka for cancer treatment. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Alok Nibash: A ray of light for the cancer patients

11h | Panorama
Petrolheads vernacular: A short guide to confusing automotive jargon

Petrolheads vernacular: A short guide to confusing automotive jargon

11h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Nobody fights for Ukraine

Nobody fights for Ukraine

19m | Videos
English pacer Jofra Archer predicts the Ukraine war eight years in advance

English pacer Jofra Archer predicts the Ukraine war eight years in advance

2h | Videos
Sean Penn is documenting the war in Ukraine

Sean Penn is documenting the war in Ukraine

2h | Videos
Bangladesh Tigers revive Shaheed Chandu Stadium

Bangladesh Tigers revive Shaheed Chandu Stadium

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

2
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharov
World+Biz

Finland or Sweden joining Nato would spark Russian response: Russia warns

3
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

4
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

5
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
World+Biz

Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: President Zelenskyy

6
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused