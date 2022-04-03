Saima Wazed becomes an honorary teacher of BSMMU

TBS Report
03 April, 2022, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2022, 06:58 pm

Saima Wazed becomes an honorary teacher of BSMMU

She is an expert on the World Health Organisation's Mental Health Advisory Panel

Saima Wazed Hossain.
Saima Wazed Hossain.

Internationally renowned autism specialist and daughter of the prime minister Saima Wazed Putul has been made an honorary teacher at the Institute of Paediatric Neuro disorder and Autism under Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU).

She will take classes at the university at her convenience when she arrives in the country, confirmed BSMMU Vice-Chancellor Professor Md Sharfuddin Ahmed on Sunday.

Md Sharfuddin Ahmed told The Business Standard, "In our last syndicate meeting two months ago, Saima Wazed was proposed to be made an honorary teacher of the institute. She was later informed about it through a letter."

"She has accepted our offer. She will take classes and train the doctors of the institute, and the teachers of the schools for autistic children," he said.

Saima Wazed is an expert on the World Health Organisation's Mental Health Advisory Panel. She is also the president of the National Advisory Committee on Autism in Bangladesh and chairperson of the Shuchona Foundation.

She is a specialist in clinical psychology and an expert on neurodevelopment disorders and mental health.

Her efforts have led to international awareness, policy and programme changes, and the adoption of three international resolutions at the United Nations and World Health Organisation.

Professor Md Sharfuddin Ahmed said, according to a study by BSMMU, 17 out of every 10,000 children have autism-related disorders.

"There is an opportunity for education, training, treatment and research regarding autism. So, no one should worry about them, and should use this opportunity'' he added.

saima wazed

