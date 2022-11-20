SafeStep mobile app updated to boost safe migration

Bangladesh

An updated version of the SafeStep mobile app has been launched to facilitate Bangladeshis seeking safe overseas employment with all the necessary information and guidance.

The app was created with the goal to empower people relocating overseas for work with the necessary knowledge and tools to ensure their recruitment and employment experience is safe, transparent and ethical.

The Refugee and Migratory Movements Research Unit (RMMRU), in partnership with Winrock International, jointly released the update at an event in a Dhaka hotel on Sunday.

Akib Anwar, an official of Winrock International, said, "We have released four versions of the app since its launch in 2020. The latest one is available for download on Google Play Store."

In the latest version, there will be options to select different languages and possible destination countries. After selecting the destination country, users will reach the welcome (home) page," he said. 

"Users will be able to register using the side menu on the home page. But most of the functions can be used without registration," Akib said.

"The welcome page of the SafeStep app shows the main functions including digital learning materials, immigration budget calculator, immigration preparation checklist, help centre and survey centre," he added.

Aroma Dutta, a rights activist and Awami League lawmaker from reserved seats for women in Parliament, said, "Many migrant women workers abroad are illiterate and may not be able to use mobile apps. For this, they need to be trained to use this app through a set of simple images."

Anisul Islam Mahmud, chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Expatriate Welfare and Foreign Employment; Mahjabeen Khaled, secretary general of Parliamentary Caucus on Migration and Development; Shahidul Alam, director general of Bureau of Manpower Employment and Training; CR Abrar, executive director of RMMRU and Mesbahul Alam, country representative of Winrock International, among others, spoke at the event.

Refugee and Migratory Movement Research Unit (RMMRU)

