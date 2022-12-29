Bangladesh sees rise in migration of unskilled labour in 2022: report

Migration

TBS Report
29 December, 2022, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 29 December, 2022, 09:13 pm

Related News

Bangladesh sees rise in migration of unskilled labour in 2022: report

TBS Report
29 December, 2022, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 29 December, 2022, 09:13 pm
There are expats across the world, particularly in the Middle East and East Asia, who contribute much more to the Bangladeshi story. Photo: Bloomberg
There are expats across the world, particularly in the Middle East and East Asia, who contribute much more to the Bangladeshi story. Photo: Bloomberg

Bangladesh has witnessed an increase in migration of less skilled labour in 2022 after the country already sent abroad a record number of 10.29 lakh workers till November, according to a report by the Refugee and Migratory Movement Research Unit (RMMRU). 

If the current flow continues till 31 December, the migration rate will be 81.88% higher than the previous year (6.17 lakh), the report added.

The organisation published the annual report titled "Labour Migration from Bangladesh 2022: Achievements and Challenges", citing data from the Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training (BMET) on Thursday (29 December) at the National Press Club.

The research organisation forecasted that remittances will decrease by 3.17% in 2022 compared to last year, if the current trend continues.

In such a situation, the pioneer think-tank of the immigration sector made various recommendations including introducing a 10% incentive on remittance for remitters and restoring their confidence in the banking sector to increase the flow of remittances. 

The migration rate of less skilled labour, widely referred to as unskilled labour, has increased to 78.64% till November this year from 75.24% last year, according to the report.

While experts were discussing better prospects of increasing the flow of remittance in the country by sending more skilled workers abroad, a stark decline in the number has been observed over the last few years.

In 2021, 21.33% of skilled workers migrated, and now it has come down to 17.76% in 2022, says the report.

However, there has been no significant change in the number of semi-skilled workers migrating abroad. About 3.26% of semi-skilled workers immigrated in 2022, which was 3.28% in 2021. 

The rate of Bangladeshis migrating under the "professional category" is comparatively lower among three other categorier- skilled, semi-skilled and less-skilled (unskilled).

Although, the rate has slightly increased in 2022 as of 21 December compared to last year.

In 2021, about 0.14% of professional workers migrated. As of 21 December 2022, 0.33% of international migrants fall under this category.

Top News / Industry

migration / remittance / Refugee and Migratory Movement Research Unit (RMMRU) / labour

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Shiyo: An inventive scheme to spread card payments everywhere

13h | Panorama
Metro Rail project will bridge the gap between time loss and economic development. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Bangladesh in the era of metrorail: Beyond just a communication infrastructure

11h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

What fracking can tell us about the future of fusion 

11h | Panorama
10 classic Volkswagen Beetles from VW Club Bangladesh were also present during the event with Bangladesh Vespa Community. Photo: Asif Chowdhury

Cox's Bazar Carnival: Making the impossible happen

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

According to nutritionists, precautions should be taken before eating winter vegetables

According to nutritionists, precautions should be taken before eating winter vegetables

13h | TBS Stories
Who's to blame, coaches or BCB?

Who's to blame, coaches or BCB?

29m | TBS SPORTS
History of use of stars on football jerseys

History of use of stars on football jerseys

1h | TBS SPORTS
Metro rail opens for public use

Metro rail opens for public use

4h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

2
Photo: Collected from Prothom Alo
Bangladesh

Japanese woman stopped at airport while leaving country with daughters

3
Photo: Reuters
Sports

World Cup final referee responds to claims that Messi's extra time goal should have been disallowed

4
'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations
Sports

'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations

5
Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund
Economy

Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund

6
Infographic: TBS
Bangladesh

Plastic road offers a greener way to travel in Bangladesh