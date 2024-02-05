Myanmar approaches to take back BGP members: Hasan

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud speaks at a press conference at the secretariat on Sunday (28 January). Photo: PID

Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud has said the Myanmar government has approached the Bangladesh mission there to take back its Border Guard Police (BGP) members who fled to Cox's Bazar due to heavy gunfights in Rakhine state.

"We have uninterrupted communication... and this morning, the Deputy Foreign Minister of Myanmar talked to the Bangladesh Ambassador in that country. Myanmar will take back their BGP members," he said when approached by journalists at the foreign ministry today (5 February).

Hasan said Bangladesh and Myanmar authorities are discussing the process of taking back the Myanmar border guard members.

"We [Bangladesh and Myanmar] are discussing whether they [the fled Myanmar border guard members] will be taken back by air or by boat, we shall find a way," he added.

In reply to a quarry when they could be deported, the minister said: "That's what we're working on because more [Myanmar border guard members] are likely to take refuge in Bangladesh."

He said that Myanmar security forces members had also entered Indian Territory too before, and they were airlifted from India to Myanmar.

Till this morning, 95 people registered who took refuge in Bangladesh after fleeing Myanmar, Dr Hasan Mahmud said.

Among the fled Myanmar border guard members, some are injured and have been admitted to Cox's Bazar Hospital.