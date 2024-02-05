Myanmar approaches to take back BGP members: Hasan

Bangladesh

BSS
05 February, 2024, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 05 February, 2024, 03:34 pm

Related News

Myanmar approaches to take back BGP members: Hasan

He said that Myanmar security forces members had also entered Indian Territory too before, and they were airlifted from India to Myanmar

BSS
05 February, 2024, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 05 February, 2024, 03:34 pm
Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud speaks at a press conference at the secretariat on Sunday (28 January). Photo: PID
Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud speaks at a press conference at the secretariat on Sunday (28 January). Photo: PID

Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud has said the Myanmar government has approached the Bangladesh mission there to take back its Border Guard Police (BGP) members who fled to Cox's Bazar due to heavy gunfights in Rakhine state.

"We have uninterrupted communication... and this morning, the Deputy Foreign Minister of Myanmar talked to the Bangladesh Ambassador in that country. Myanmar will take back their BGP members," he said when approached by journalists at the foreign ministry today (5 February).

Hasan said Bangladesh and Myanmar authorities are discussing the process of taking back the Myanmar border guard members.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"We [Bangladesh and Myanmar] are discussing whether they [the fled Myanmar border guard members] will be taken back by air or by boat, we shall find a way," he added.

In reply to a quarry when they could be deported, the minister said: "That's what we're working on because more [Myanmar border guard members] are likely to take refuge in Bangladesh."

He said that Myanmar security forces members had also entered Indian Territory too before, and they were airlifted from India to Myanmar.

Till this morning, 95 people registered who took refuge in Bangladesh after fleeing Myanmar, Dr Hasan Mahmud said.

Among the fled Myanmar border guard members, some are injured and have been admitted to Cox's Bazar Hospital.

Top News

Myanmar Conflict / Bangladesh / Hasan Mahmud / Myanmar Border Guard Police

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

George A Romero: Father of the reel undead

George A Romero: Father of the reel undead

5h | Splash
While the resistance started with Iran and Hezbollah, it has been rapidly evolving into something larger than its parts. Photo: Bloomberg

Axis of Resistance revived: A new turn in the US-Iran conflict, what's next?

8h | Panorama
Located at the Nandankanan intersection in the Newmarket area, Bose Brothers is positioned prominently amidst the hustle and bustle of the port city. Photo: TBS

Bose Brothers: A century-old legacy of sweetmeats and revolution

7h | Panorama
While one section of society is amassing abundant wealth, the other is struggling to meet basic needs. Photo: TBS

When economic growth benefits the few

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What is in Joe Biden's letter to Sheikh Hasina?

What is in Joe Biden's letter to Sheikh Hasina?

4h | Videos
US strikes in Iraq and Syria 'wrong strategy': Iran

US strikes in Iraq and Syria 'wrong strategy': Iran

6h | Videos
The popularity of dragon tea has increased in Shariatpur

The popularity of dragon tea has increased in Shariatpur

5h | Videos
US and UK strike 36 targets of Houthi rebels in Yemen

US and UK strike 36 targets of Houthi rebels in Yemen

17h | Videos