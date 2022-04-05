Russia keeps equipment shipment for Rooppur plant uninterrupted

TBS Report
05 April, 2022, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 05 April, 2022, 02:31 pm

A cargo ship with a new batch of equipment on board for the Rooppur power plant has left St Petersburg recently

Picture: Courtesy
Picture: Courtesy

Russia is keeping the shipments of equipment for the Rooppur nuclear power plant uninterrupted despite the global sanction following the Ukraine crisis. 

A cargo ship with a new batch of equipment on board for the Rooppur power plant has left St Petersburg recently, said a press release. 

The equipment for units 1 and 2 of Bangladesh's first-ever nuclear power plant included 1300 various items weighing 1573 tons.

The cargo is expected to be delivered at the power plant site in June of the current year.

"Despite the international situation, our division being the general contractor for the Rooppur NPP construction fulfills all its obligations, both in terms of construction and supply of equipment," said Alexey Deriy, the vice-president of ASE and director, the Rooppur nuclear power plant construction project.

Rooppur nuclear power plant will be equipped with two Russian VVER-1200 reactors with a total capacity of 2,400 MWe.

It is an evolutionary Generation III+ design that fully complies with all the international safety requirements, the press release added. 

The engineering division of Rosatom State Corporation, Russia is the general designer and general contractor of the project.

