Rohingyas evacuated from Tumubru amid tumultuous situation

All Rohingya refugees have been evacuated from camps near Tumbru area of Ghumdhum union of Naikhongchari upazila of Bandarban.

The move came following an unstable situation in the camps that arose from conflicts between two terrorist groups of Myanmar – Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (Arsa) and Rohingya Solidarity Organisation (RSO) – in the zero-line Rohingya camp in Konarpara near Tarkanta, Myanmar.

After the evacuation of the last 242 Rohingya refugees from 67 families till Sunday evening, there are no more Rohingyas there, confirmed the Cox's Bazar's Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC) Mohammad Mizanur Rahman.

At the same time, the temporary settlement of Rohingyas in Tumbru area has also been removed, he added.

On 5 February, the relocation process of Rohingyas staying at Tumbru of Ghumdhum union of Naikhongchari upazila of Bandarban to Kutupalong transit camp started.

In seven phases, a total of 2,527 people of 530 families have been evacuated and have been relocated to different camps of Ukhiya and Teknaf.

On 18 January, there was a shooting incident between two terrorist groups of Myanmar – Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (Arsa) and Rohingya Solidarity Organisation (RSO) – in the zero-line Rohingya camp in Konarpara near Tarkanta, Myanmar.

One Rohingya citizen was killed and two people including a child were injured. That afternoon terrorists set fire to the camp. The sheds and houses of the Rohingyas were destroyed.

Among the 4,000 Rohingyas sheltered in the camp, some Rohingya citizens fled to Myanmar territory. Hundreds of thousands of Rohingyas crossed the natural water channel (small canal) of Konarpara and entered the territory of Bangladesh, pitched tents and settled in the Tumbru area. A day later, the Rohingyas who left for Myanmar re-entered Bangladesh and moved to Tumbru.