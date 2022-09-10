Rising trend of defaulted loans must be curbed: Law Minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
10 September, 2022, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 10 September, 2022, 05:12 pm

Related News

Rising trend of defaulted loans must be curbed: Law Minister

TBS Report 
10 September, 2022, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 10 September, 2022, 05:12 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Law Minister Anisul Huq has emphasised on speedy settlement of defaulted loan cases to continue the development of the country.

Referring to defaulted loans as an enemy of development, the law minister said that the government wants to reduce the amount of such loans to maintain the continuity of development achieved under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"The loan default cases are having an adverse effect on the country's economy. In the current global situation, to keep the country's economy moving, we must clear the clutter and curb the increase in defaulted loans through quick resolving of these cases," he said at the inauguration of the 147th refresher course organised for the Joint District and Sessions Judges and equivalents at the Judicial Administration Training Institute in Dhaka Saturday (10 August). 

He said the government has amended the Financial Debt Courts Act, 2003 to settle cases out of court through Alternative Dispute Resolution. 

"It is a sad fact that the ADR system is not being successfully implemented due to the unwillingness of the litigants," he added. 

The minister commented that to dispose of loan default cases expeditiously ADR system should be followed more effectively and unreasonable delay of the defendant at the hearing stage should be prevented.

Highlighting the statistics of case clutters, Anisul Huq said that more than half of the civil cases filed in the country's courts are related to land. 

"Land disputes are also at the root of many criminal cases. Millions of litigants have to protest in court every day to get justice in these cases. This not only wastes their time and money but also wastes valuable work-hours," said the minister.

Top News

Law minister / loan default

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

An immature Forktail. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Black-backed Forktail: ‘Delight is as the flight‘

2h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The revolutionary monarchy of Elizabeth II

5h | Panorama
Mama Fuchka. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

The Best ‘Fuchkawalas’ of Dhaka

5h | Food
Customers enjoying fuchka at Tong‘s restaurant. Photo: MD Pramanik/ TONG NYC

Tong: A vision to popularise Bangladeshi street food among New Yorkers

7h | Food

More Videos from TBS

How Dhaka will be like that after the implementation of DAP

How Dhaka will be like that after the implementation of DAP

17m | Videos
Will "Vikram-Veda" make a new record?

Will "Vikram-Veda" make a new record?

52m | Videos
What you need to know about Suicide Prevention Day

What you need to know about Suicide Prevention Day

1h | Videos
Find out if your partner is cheating in a simple way

Find out if your partner is cheating in a simple way

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

3
ACCA Abdullah Al Hasan. Illustration: TBS
Education

‘ACCA is a gateway to global career’

4
The country&#039;s first overhead metro train on a performance test run from Uttara&#039;s Diabari to Pallabi on Sunday. Photo: Saad Abdullah
Transport

Minimum metro rail fare set at Tk20

5
Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters
Bangladesh

Bafeda wants to execute ‘One Country One Exchange Rate’

6
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

‘Bangladeshi companies see employees as an expense. But they are your investment’