Rear Admiral Sohail made chairman of Ctg port authority

Bangladesh

BSS
12 April, 2023, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 12 April, 2023, 10:12 pm

Related News

Rear Admiral Sohail made chairman of Ctg port authority

BSS
12 April, 2023, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 12 April, 2023, 10:12 pm
Rear Admiral Sohail made chairman of Ctg port authority

Rear Admiral Mohammad Sohail has been appointed as the new chairman of Chittagong Port Authority. The public administration ministry announced his appointment through a notification on Wednesday.

The outgoing chairman of the port authority would return to serve in the Bangladesh Navy.

Sohail has served as the chairman of Payra Port Authority from 27 February 2022 till his new appointment in Chattogram. Rear Admiral Golam Sadeq would now take the helm of Payra Port Authority.

Mohammed Sohail was commissioned in the executive branch of the Bangladesh Navy on 1 January 1988. In his long career, he has held various important posts in the ships, bases and headquarters of the Bangladesh Navy.

Moreover, he won the NUP Medal of the Navy by participating in various professional training at home and abroad. 

He was also awarded the National Integrity Medal and the Naval Chief's Medal of Appreciation for his outstanding service and contributions.

Top News

ctg port / chairman

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The pro-tips: How to fast and stay fit

The pro-tips: How to fast and stay fit

9h | Health
Fremo - A Farming Robot. Photo: Curtesy

Team Atlas: Building robots to solve practical problems

12h | Pursuit
Photo: Collected

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury: The doctor with a heart of a warrior

23h | Obituary
Anup Sinha. Sketch: TBS

What does the trilateral Tripura meet mean for Bangladesh?

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Mithila is coming to cinema with 'Mayaa'

Mithila is coming to cinema with 'Mayaa'

3h | TBS Entertainment
Journey of a revolutionary ends

Journey of a revolutionary ends

6h | TBS Today
TBS Eid Magazine Feat. Miss World Bangladesh Oishee

TBS Eid Magazine Feat. Miss World Bangladesh Oishee

11h | TBS Stories
Does Wonder Woman have a cameo in The Flash movie?

Does Wonder Woman have a cameo in The Flash movie?

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained
Bangladesh

Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained

2
Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs
Banking

Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Man interviewed by DW detained in an unrelated case

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Metro Rail now runs for 6 hours

5
File photo
Bangladesh

HC grants bail to Rana Plaza owner

6
Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format
Splash

Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format