Rear Admiral Sohail made chairman of Ctg port authority

Rear Admiral Mohammad Sohail has been appointed as the new chairman of Chittagong Port Authority. The public administration ministry announced his appointment through a notification on Wednesday.

The outgoing chairman of the port authority would return to serve in the Bangladesh Navy.

Sohail has served as the chairman of Payra Port Authority from 27 February 2022 till his new appointment in Chattogram. Rear Admiral Golam Sadeq would now take the helm of Payra Port Authority.

Mohammed Sohail was commissioned in the executive branch of the Bangladesh Navy on 1 January 1988. In his long career, he has held various important posts in the ships, bases and headquarters of the Bangladesh Navy.

Moreover, he won the NUP Medal of the Navy by participating in various professional training at home and abroad.

He was also awarded the National Integrity Medal and the Naval Chief's Medal of Appreciation for his outstanding service and contributions.