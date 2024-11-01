Lighter vessels at Ctg port to follow BWTCC’s token serial from 4 Nov

Lighter vessels from Chattogram port to all 34 naval routes in the country will operate in accordance with the serial token provided by the newly-formed regulator, Bangladesh Water Transport Co-ordination Cell (BWTCC), from 4 November.

The decision came at a meeting of three shipowners' associations - Inland Vessel Owners' Association of Chittagong, Bangladesh Cargo Vessel Owners Association, Coastal Vessel Owners' Association - on Friday (1 November) at a hotel in the port city.

