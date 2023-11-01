PwC global revenues rise to record US$53.1 billion

For the 12 months ending 30 June 2023, PwC firms around the world reported record gross revenues of US$53.1 billion, growing by 9.9% in local currency and 5.6% in US dollars over the FY22 gross revenues of US$50.3 billion.

Growth from continuing operations, excludes Russia which left the PwC network on 4 July 2022, and the Global Mobility and Immigration business which was sold on 29 April 2022.

Bob Moritz, Global Chair, PwC said, "Our focus on delivering the quality services that our stakeholders need to prosper today and to prepare their organisations for the future has driven another year of growth for us. As we come up to our 175th anniversary, we continue to invest in the future of our network with strategic acquisitions in key growth areas and a drive to expand our workforce and continue to acquire a broad and diverse range of talent. Providing the best quality services we can is the focus of all of my colleagues around the world and the foundation of our success. I am proud of the hard work and dedication our PwC people have shown over the last year."