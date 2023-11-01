PwC global revenues rise to record US$53.1 billion

Bangladesh

Press Release
01 November, 2023, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2023, 06:48 pm

Related News

PwC global revenues rise to record US$53.1 billion

Press Release
01 November, 2023, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2023, 06:48 pm
Photo: A logo of PwC
Photo: A logo of PwC

For the 12 months ending 30 June 2023, PwC firms around the world reported record gross revenues of US$53.1 billion, growing by 9.9% in local currency and 5.6% in US dollars over the FY22 gross revenues of US$50.3 billion.

Growth from continuing operations, excludes Russia which left the PwC network on 4 July 2022, and the Global Mobility and Immigration business which was sold on 29 April 2022.

Bob Moritz, Global Chair, PwC said, "Our focus on delivering the quality services that our stakeholders need to prosper today and to prepare their organisations for the future has driven another year of growth for us. As we come up to our 175th anniversary, we continue to invest in the future of our network with strategic acquisitions in key growth areas and a drive to expand our workforce and continue to acquire a broad and diverse range of talent. Providing the best quality services we can is the focus of all of my colleagues around the world and the foundation of our success. I am proud of the hard work and dedication our PwC people have shown over the last year."

Top News

PwC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ismail Mia, a rickshaw-puller in the capital near Moghbazar, struggles to make ends meet amid nationwide blockade. Photo: Mehedi Hasan Marof

Political instability snatching what little left for daily wage earners

1h | Features
Photo: Unsplash

Being a carpenter of words...

1h | Features
BUTEX NoteBOT: When all academic resources are one click away

BUTEX NoteBOT: When all academic resources are one click away

3h | Pursuit
Strategic marketing to drive up business

Strategic marketing to drive up business

3h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

It’s a win-win for Hezbollah against Israel so far

It’s a win-win for Hezbollah against Israel so far

Now | TBS World
After elephant, dolphin, great ape, rooster showed this ability in study

After elephant, dolphin, great ape, rooster showed this ability in study

3h | TBS Science
Israel spent 15 million dollars to make terrible ads!

Israel spent 15 million dollars to make terrible ads!

7h | TBS World
Income-earnings, " To slay the slain " strike-blockade!

Income-earnings, " To slay the slain " strike-blockade!

23h | TBS Economy