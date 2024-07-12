IUB, PwC sign landmark contract for digital transformation

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

In a groundbreaking move towards digital excellence, Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) has partnered with renowned consulting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers Bangladesh (PwC Bangladesh) to implement a comprehensive university management system.

This initiative is aimed at streamlining and automating all business processes of the university and introducing unparalleled levels of services to IUB faculty, staff, students and alumni, reads a press release.

The contract signing ceremony, held at the IUB Trustee Lounge on 10 July.

On the same day, IUB signed another contract with IT-consultancy firm Fair Pattern Limited, who will be responsible for the project management and performance evaluation of the automation system.

The event was attended by Didar A Husain, Chairman, Board of Trustees, IUB; Architect Nilufer Zafarullah, Chairman, Education Science Technology and Cultural Development Trust (ESTCDT); and Trustees Salman Ispahani, Javed Hosein, and Ismail Dobash; Vice Chancellor (Acting) Prof. Niaz Ahmed Khan, PhD; Treasurer Khandker Md Iftekhar Haider; Registrar Md Anwarul Islam, PhD; Director of Finance and Accounts Kazi Md Husamuddin; Director of Automation Dr Mahady Hasan; and Head of CITS Syed Mahfuz Ahmed, along with other senior members of university faculty and management. Abhijit Chakraborty, Partner at PwC India; and Sutanu Guha, Project Director, Fair Pattern Ltd; were also present at the ceremony.

PwC Bangladesh, part of the globally renowned PwC network, offers a wide range of professional services including audit and assurance, tax, and consulting. They cater to diverse sectors such as government, development agencies, textiles, pharmaceuticals, financial services, and more.

Fair Pattern Limited is a technology consulting and IT services firm headquartered in New York City, with additional offices in Dhaka, Bangladesh, and Dubai, UAE. Established over 20 years ago, Fair Pattern specializes in various technology solutions including artificial intelligence, machine learning, web and mobile application development, cloud services, and data engineering.

