PUST VC, UGC chairman sued over recruitment irregularities

A case has been filed against the vice chancellor of Patuakhali Science and Technology University (PSTU) and the chairman of University Grants Commission of Bangladesh over recruitment irregularities.

The accused are PSTU VC Prof Swadesh Chandra Samanta, Additional Registrar (Acting) Prof Santosh Kumar Basu, Treasurer Prof Muhammad Ali, and the UGC chairman.

Israt Jahan, one of the applicants for the post "section officer" filed the case at the Patuakhali Senior Assistant Judge's Court on 27 February.

Humaun Kabir Badsha, lawyer for the plaintiff, confirmed the matter. "My client filed a case at the court on 27 February, and the court issued summon notices to the accused."

Regarding the matter, PSTU Registrar (Acting) Prof Santosh Kumar Basu, stated, "I cannot comment on whether the case has been filed or not as no official documents have been received yet."

"I heard that a case has been filed, but no documents have been received yet. If a case is filed, we will officially respond," said PSTU VC Prof Swadesh Chandra Samanta.

According to the case details, recruitment notices were issued for the "section officer" position on 31 October 2018, and for other positions on 16 November 2022, by the Registrar's Office of the university. Israt Jahan, the plaintiff, applied for the "section officer" position from Dhaka.

Consequently, on 2 November 2023, she appeared for an interview. Although the selection board committee chairman was supposed to be the VC but Treasurer Muhammad Ali became the chairman. Later, the committee recommended the appointment of six individuals for the "section officer" position.

The case details further mentioned that there are rumors of widespread irregularities and money transactions regarding the appointments in various posts including section officers. Due to this, the plaintiff Israt Jahan claimed she was deprived of appointment despite being a suitable candidate.

The case also appealed to cancel the appointments and requested issuing re-notification for recruitment.