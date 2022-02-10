Protests demanding VC's removal resume at SUST

The Shahjalal University of Science of Technology (Sust) students brought out a procession on the campus Wednesday, as their demand for the incumbent vice-chancellor's (VC) resignation is yet to be met.

Demanding the immediate removal of VC Farid Uddin Ahmed, the students marched the campus with placards and photographs of police actions on the protesters on January 16.

Jahedul Islam, one of the protesting students, said: "We broke hunger strike after getting the assurance from the top level of the government that our demand would be met. But after 14 days, we have not seen any progress."

"The spectre of two cases still hangs over the students. Most of our mobile banking accounts that were blocked have not been activated yet."

"Our one-point demand has not been met. We will hold a protest rally on Thursday," Jahedul added.

The problems of Sust students in Sylhet would be solved soon, said Education Minister Dipu Moni on January 26.

However, the minister also said the resignation of the VC is a different issue. "If one VC leaves, another one will come. The solution to students' problems does not depend on whether a VC stays or not. So the problems need to be solved."

"There are various processes for the removal of the VC. The VC has been appointed by the president, who is the chancellor of the university. We will see what we can do about it after solving the students' problems," she added.

"The cases filed against the protesting students during the movement will not affect their future. "I will talk about the withdrawal of the cases," the minister also said.

Over two dozen SUST students who went on fast unto death ended their week-long hunger strike on January 26. They broke fast after former Sust Professor Muhammad Zafar Iqbal gave them water to drink.

The students embarked on fast-unto-death on the university campus on January 19, demanding the resignation of the VC over the police crackdown on their fellows.

On January 13, residents of a female hall started a demonstration calling for the resignation of its provost.

On January 16 evening, the protest became an anti-VC movement. At one stage, police and the protesting students clashed.