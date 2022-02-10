Protests demanding VC's removal resume at SUST

Bangladesh

UNB
10 February, 2022, 09:25 am
Last modified: 10 February, 2022, 09:35 am

Related News

Protests demanding VC's removal resume at SUST

UNB
10 February, 2022, 09:25 am
Last modified: 10 February, 2022, 09:35 am
Picture: UNB
Picture: UNB

The Shahjalal University of Science of Technology (Sust) students brought out a procession on the campus Wednesday, as their demand for the incumbent vice-chancellor's (VC) resignation is yet to be met.

Demanding the immediate removal of VC Farid Uddin Ahmed, the students marched the campus with placards and photographs of police actions on the protesters on January 16.

Jahedul Islam, one of the protesting students, said: "We broke hunger strike after getting the assurance from the top level of the government that our demand would be met. But after 14 days, we have not seen any progress."

"The spectre of two cases still hangs over the students. Most of our mobile banking accounts that were blocked have not been activated yet."

"Our one-point demand has not been met. We will hold a protest rally on Thursday," Jahedul added.

The problems of Sust students in Sylhet would be solved soon, said Education Minister Dipu Moni on January 26.

However, the minister also said the resignation of the VC is a different issue. "If one VC leaves, another one will come. The solution to students' problems does not depend on whether a VC stays or not. So the problems need to be solved."

"There are various processes for the removal of the VC. The VC has been appointed by the president, who is the chancellor of the university. We will see what we can do about it after solving the students' problems," she added.

"The cases filed against the protesting students during the movement will not affect their future. "I will talk about the withdrawal of the cases," the minister also said.

Over two dozen SUST students who went on fast unto death ended their week-long hunger strike on January 26. They broke fast after former Sust Professor Muhammad Zafar Iqbal gave them water to drink.

The students embarked on fast-unto-death on the university campus on January 19, demanding the resignation of the VC over the police crackdown on their fellows.

On January 13, residents of a female hall started a demonstration calling for the resignation of its provost.

On January 16 evening, the protest became an anti-VC movement. At one stage, police and the protesting students clashed. 

Top News

SUST protest / SUST / Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Karnataka hijab ban goes against the religious freedom granted in the Indian Constitution. Photo: Reuters

The ever-turning wheels of Islamophobia in Modi’s India

1h | Panorama
A flock of Whistling Ducks descend over a beel. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Wild birds: To cook, or not to cook? That is the question

1h | Panorama
Since becoming the director of DEKKO ISHO Group, Rayana Hossain has launched ISHO, Izakaya and Klubhaus. Photo: Courtesy

How Rayana leveraged youth, tech and inclusive work culture to build 3 successful brands

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Work hard, play harder: Techniques to be productive

2h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Successful racer Mr. Bean

Successful racer Mr. Bean

21h | Videos
RU students protest Himel’s killing through artworks

RU students protest Himel’s killing through artworks

21h | Videos
Chicken captured in Pentagon

Chicken captured in Pentagon

1d | Videos
World’s largest Igloo Café opens in Kashmir

World’s largest Igloo Café opens in Kashmir

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

2
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

3
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

4
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks

5
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places

6
Photo: Courtesy
World+Biz

World’s largest artwork marks 'Year of the Tiger'