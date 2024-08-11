SUST teachers' 18-point proposal to interim govt

Anti-Repression Teachers' Society of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) in Sylhet has presented an 18-point proposal to the newly formed interim government considering the current situation of the country.

Prof Dr Sajedul Karim, an organiser of the Anti-Repression Teachers' Society, confirmed the matter to the media on Sunday morning.

Prof Sajedul said, "We hold the newly appointed head of the government, Professor Dr. Muhammad Yunus, in high regard and believe that under his capable leadership, the current crisis will be resolved swiftly, paving the way for the realization of the nation's dreams for a new, independent Bangladesh."

"We extend our congratulations and best wishes to this government and in alignment with the expectations of the students and the public, present some proposals," he added.

These are their proposals:

1. To restore law and order, all types of licensed firearms must be recovered. During the previous corrupt regime, licenses were granted only to party-affiliated murderers, who, in collaboration with helmet-wearing terrorists and the police, committed massacres against students and the public. Moreover, illegal arms, including those looted from various police stations, must be recovered with the assistance of the armed forces.

2. To eliminate the partisan influence in the administration, all officials at all levels, especially in the administration and police, must undergo a vetting process. Those responsible for unrest, indiscriminate shooting, massacres, and looting must be brought to justice immediately.

3. To establish justice and the rule of law in all sectors, judges appointed on a partisan basis must be removed promptly.

4. Given the current circumstances, the image of the police should be restored, and public trust regained by placing field-level police administration under the supervision of the army.

5. The existing education policy and curriculum, especially at the primary, secondary, and higher secondary levels, must be immediately repealed. A new curriculum should be formulated based on the opinions of renowned educational experts. Until the new curriculum is ready, the 2024 academic year should be conducted according to the previous curriculum.

6. A minimum allocation of 6% of the GDP must be ensured for the development of the education system.

7. Dormitories at all universities and colleges must be reserved exclusively for students. Part of the education budget should be used to improve classroom facilities, research, and the quality of student meals.

8. Only academically qualified, honest, courageous, and experienced educators should be appointed to administrative positions in public and private universities, particularly as vice-chancellors, pro-vice-chancellors, and treasurers.

9. The University Grants Commission must be restructured.

10. The ministries of education, health, and agriculture should appoint ministers and secretaries who are experts in their respective fields. Legislation should be enacted to ensure this.

11. The Bangladesh Public Service Commission must be freed from corruption and made accountable. Its education syllabus and examination system should be revised, and its chairperson and members should be appointed from among academics.

12. In light of the current situation, all ongoing development projects must be prioritized and re-evaluated for their economic recovery potential. Effective measures must be taken to repatriate laundered money and to increase domestic and foreign investment by combating corruption.

13. The practice of extorting capacity charges in the power sector must be stopped, along with all forms of corruption.

14. To preserve and restore Bangladesh's image abroad, ambassadors and other officials must be urgently reassigned based on impartiality and merit.

15. Corruption in all forms of administration—governmental, autonomous, semi-autonomous, and private—must be rooted out. The assets accumulated by those who have amassed wealth through corruption should be confiscated.

16. The Election Commission must be restructured with neutral and acceptable individuals. Fake voters must be identified, and a new voter list must be prepared to ensure a fair and acceptable election at the earliest.

17. To protect minority communities and their places of worship during this critical period, a special team should be formed to ensure their security. Appropriate measures should be taken to prevent terrorists from destroying these places.

18. An education commission must be established immediately to reform the education system and make it suitable for the modern era.

Prof Sajedul said that the expectations and proposals presented to the interim government stem from the people's struggle over the past 15 years against oppression, exploitation, and discrimination.

He also expressed his condolences to the families of those who were martyred in the 2024 struggle for equality and justice, and expressed hopes that the newly formed interim government will fulfill the dreams of the nation.