Protesters vow to continue demo as no assurance from mayor to stop cutting trees

The environmental activists have vowed to continue their movement, demanding to stop cutting trees on the divider of the Sat masjid road in the capital as the Dhaka South City Corporation did not give any clear assurance of stopping its move.

Under the banner of "Saat Masjid Sarak Gach Rokkha Andolan" (Movement to Save Trees on Saat Masjid Road), they were marching towards Dhaka South City headquarters from Doyel Chattar, Dhaka University but the police blocked them at Bangabazar intersection.

Chanting slogans, the protestors voiced their grievances and demanded a dialogue with the Dhaka South Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh.

Later, South City Chief Executive Officer Mizanur Rahman and Chief Estate Officer Rassel Sabrin came to Banbgabazar and spoke with the demonstrators, providing assurance that their demands will be conveyed to the mayor.

Dhaka South City Chief Executive Officer Mizanur Rahman said, "The mayor was busy with a pre-scheduled meeting and could not come. So, he expressed regret.'

"Trees are being planted in canals and reservoirs. Working with the advice of urban planners, environmentalists, and all concerned," Mizanur Rahman said, quoting the mayor.

The agitators asked to know when and how the decision would be communicated. Later the chief executive asks for time to discuss and decide.

Amirul Rajib, the chief coordinator of the movement, said, "We are law-abiding citizens of this country. Why are they being stopped from going to Nagar Bhaban?"

Advocate Syeda Rizwana Hasan, chief executive of the Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association, said, "We seek a direct conversation with the mayor. It is crucial that he comes here and addresses our concerns."

She said the trees that provide shade to people have been cut down and planted with Baganbilash and Kamini trees. What kind of mockery is it with us?

Later, they ended the program by announcing to continue the movement, demanding the protection of the rest of the trees.

"As the South City officials did not make a clear decision on the demand to stop cutting trees, it was announced that the movement would continue. Our next program will be announced soon," Amirul, the movement's chief coordinator, said.

The city corporation started cutting trees on the road in January. Facing a huge outcry, they postponed this work. After three months, they again cut trees on 1 May.

The trees are being cut from Jigatala to near the Abahani playground under a Tk9.62 crore project, aiming to develop different infrastructures, including the beautification of islands, footpaths, road medians, and the construction of public toilets.

Various social, cultural, environmental, student, and youth organisations have joined the protest under the platform.