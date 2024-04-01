Citizens protest cutting of 46 century-old trees for Ctg Expressway ramp 

Protesters holding banners beneath a century-old tree that the government is planning to cut for building the ramp of Chattogram Elevated Expressway in Chattogram. Photo: TBS

Civil society members in Chattogram are protesting the planned cutting of 46 century-old trees from Tigerpass to Pologround for the construction of a ramp for the Chattogram elevated expressway.

The trees stand along Mohammad Yusuf Chowdhury Road, a historic road built during the British era. The Chattogram Development Authority (CDA), the project's implementing agency, included cutting these trees and altering nearby hillslopes in their design.

The century-old trees on the road are a part of Chattogram's heritage and crucial for the city's well-being.

To save the trees, environmentalists under the banner of the Samilito Paribeshh Raksha Andolan gathered at the spot on Monday. They held signs demanding the protection of the trees and chanted slogans like "Free the trees from the saw of development!" and "What harm does a living tree do to you?"

Professor Muhammad Sikandar Khan, president of the Planned Chattogram Forum, expressed outrage. He criticised decision-makers for lacking awareness of the environmental benefits these trees provide. "They do not know the benefits we get from nature. Those who make these decisions should be trained," he said.

Photo: TBS

Later that day, a group of social activists, environmentalists, and journalists formed another human chain and held a protest rally under the banner of civil society. Environment activists condemned the CDA's past actions like cutting hills on Bayezid Link Road.

The protest follows a previous successful movement that stopped the construction of a hospital on land in the CRB, known as the city's "lung".

The CDA is constructing a 16 km elevated expressway from Lalkhan Bazar to Patenga, which is nearing completion. The project includes 15 ramps. The CDA is seeking permission from Bangladesh Railway to use the land for two ramps in Tigerpass and Agrabad areas.

While the CDA claims only small trees will be cut, environment activists are concerned about the potential loss of century-old trees and the overall environmental impact. The contractor has already marked 46 trees for cutting from the ramp construction.

CDA Chief Engineer Kazi Hasan Bin Shams downplayed the controversy. He said no century-old trees would be cut and only minor modifications would be made to larger trees. However, environmentalists remain skeptical and are urging the involvement of the Department of Environment and the Forest Department before any trees are cut.

However, the approval process for the construction of the expressway ramp is ongoing,

The fight to save the trees highlights the importance of balancing development needs with environmental protection.