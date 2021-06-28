President parade-2021 at BAF academy

The President Parade of the 78th BAFA (Bangladesh Air Force Academy) Course of the Bangladesh Air Force was held at the BAF Academy parade grounds in Jashore on Monday.

Chief of air staff of the Indian Air Force, air chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria attended the ceremony as chief guest, said an ISPR press release.

He reviewed the smartly turned-out parade and took a salute at the impressive march past. He later handed trophies, certificates and flying badges to the cadets.

Officer Cadet Mirza Hammad Bin Shihab received the coveted ''Sword of Honour'' for his best all round performance in the 78th BAFA Course, and Officer Cadet Md Sakib Ehsan received the "Birsreshto Matiur Rahman Trophy" for his best performance in Flying Training in the 78th BAFA Course.

Officer Cadet Sumaita Zaman Neha received the "Chief of Air Staff Trophy" for her best all round performance in the 78th BAFA Course (Ground Branch).

Officer Cadet Mirza Hammad Bin Shihab secured the "Commandant's Trophy" for his best performance in General Service Training in the 78th BAFA Course. Number- 2 Squadron was adjudged the Champion Squadron and was accorded the Academy colours.

In his speech, the chief of air staff of the Indian Air Force said history bears the signature of friendship between Bangladesh and India. "Kilo Flight" was born on 28 September 1971 on Indian soil and today it has become a modern, three-dimensional Air Force.

Beginning his speech, the chief guest showed his deep respect for Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the greatest Bengali of all time, who dreamed of a modern Air Force.

He also paid deep homage to the sacrifices of the heroic freedom fighters in the glorious independence war of Bangladesh.

Indian air chief Bhadauria lauded the participation of the Bangladesh Air Force in the "Republic Day Parade" of India on 26 January 2021 as a sign of bright social and economic relations between Bangladesh and India.

He went on to say that the schools and colleges -- including the "Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Aviation and Aerospace University" -- run by the Bangladesh Air Force continue to make outstanding contributions in the field of education.

He said the Air Force Academy's state-of-the-art training which cadets from different countries avail at the academy, alongside continued contemporary activities and development initiatives inspite of the Covid-19 pandemic, are exemplary.

He wished the newly commissioned officers and thanked the chief of air staff of the Bangladesh Air Force.

26 officer cadets, including one female officer cadet, were commissioned this time.