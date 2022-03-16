PM Hasina inducts new trainer aircraft in BAF

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina formally inducted German-made GROB G 120TP trainer aircraft to Bangladesh Air Force on Wednesday (18 March) at Bangladesh Air Force Academy Parade Ground located in Bangladesh Air Force Base Bir Sreshto Matiur Rahman, Jashore.

She was greeted and received by Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan through video teleconferencing, reads an ISPR release.

A smartly turned-out ceremonial parade was then displayed.

The parade was commanded by Group Captain Mohammad Mamunur Rashid.

Prime Minister handed over the 'Induction Order' of GROB aircraft to the parade commander.

After the parade, Sheikh Hasina also witnessed a mesmerising flying and static display of the newly inducted trainer aircraft, the release added.

In her speech, she expressed that inclusion of this modern trainer aircraft would augment Bangladesh Air Force pilot training capability to world standard.

She stated with confidence that induction of modern platform and their management skill will surely enhance the operational capability of Bangladesh Air Force in manifold.

The premier promised her full support for transformation of Bangladesh Air Force through acquisition of effective modern platforms and human resource development.

In accordance with the agreement between the German and Bangladesh governments, 12 newly purchased GROB G 120TP trainer aircrafts were brought to Bangladesh in December 2021.

Under the same agreement, another 12 GROB G 120TP trainer aircrafts, three G-115 trainer aircrafts, seven different types of simulators, surveillance and reconnaissance equipment will be added to BAF inventory by the end of this year.

As part of technology transfer, sophisticated aircraft maintenance hangar, propeller repair and overhauling projects, etc. will also be established.

Among others, senior military and civilian officials were present on the occasion.