Sylhet Mayor Ariful to skip city polls

Politics

TBS Report
20 May, 2023, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 20 May, 2023, 04:57 pm

Sylhet City Mayor Ariful Haque Choudhury
Sylhet City Mayor Ariful Haque Choudhury

Ariful Haque Chowdhury on Saturday announced he will not participate in the upcoming Sylhet City Corporation elections, ending speculation over his candidacy amid BNP's decision to boycott the polls.

The city's current mayor announced his decision on Saturday (20 May) while addressing a rally at Sylhet Registry Ground.

Ariful Haque said, "A fair election is not possible under this government. It is envisioning a plan to steal votes by using electronic voting machines (EVM) in the polls.

"I will not take part in any election under this government," Ariful told the rally.

BNP has announced that they will not participate in the five city corporation elections. But, there were rumours that BNP central committee member Ariful Haque will contest as an independent candidate. Ariful Haque's various statements and activities at different times increased the buzz and curiosity of the city dwellers.

So far eight candidates have collected nominations for the election in Sylhet. The last date for submission of nomination papers is 23 May, and the deadline for withdrawal is 1 June.

Meanwhile, Awami League nominated mayoral candidate Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury, Jatiya Party nominated mayoral candidate Nazrul Islam Babul and Islami Andolan Bangladesh's Mahmudul Hasan have already started holding public activities.

Bangladesh / Top News

Sylhet mayor Ariful Haque Chowdhury / Sylhet City Corporation (SCC)

