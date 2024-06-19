Sylhet mayor holds emergency meeting to address severe flooding

Bangladesh

UNB
19 June, 2024, 10:55 am
Last modified: 19 June, 2024, 11:10 am

The meeting focused on swiftly relocating flood-affected residents to shelters and providing necessary relief and assistance

Sylhet City Corporation Mayor Md Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury talking to the media during a press conference on Tuesday, 18 June 2024. Photo: UNB
Sylhet City Corporation Mayor Md Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury talking to the media during a press conference on Tuesday, 18 June 2024. Photo: UNB

Sylhet City Corporation (SCC) Mayor Md Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury announced last night (18 June) that the city held an emergency meeting to address the severe flooding. 

The meeting focused on swiftly relocating flood-affected residents to shelters and providing necessary relief and assistance.

During a press conference, Mayor Chowdhury assured the public that proactive measures are being implemented to manage the ongoing flood crisis. He highlighted that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is actively monitoring the situation in Sylhet.

The mayor said that shelters in flood-prone areas identified by the city corporation are operational, providing cooked food and medicine through local councillors. Continuous communication is being maintained in vulnerable areas to ensure swift responses.

The Bangladesh Army and Water Development Board are collaborating to protect critical infrastructure, including power centres. The mayor urged residents not to panic and to move to shelters if threatened by floods. He advised those whose homes are submerged to inform local councillors for assistance.

For emergency needs, residents can contact the city corporation directly or via the hotline at 01958284807.

The Sylhet Mayor emphasised the importance of united efforts to combat the natural disaster and appealed to the affluent and expatriate community to contribute to flood relief efforts.

Earlier in the day, the mayor, accompanied by a team from the Bangladesh Army visited several flood-affected wards to assess the situation firsthand.

