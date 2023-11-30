Shahjahan Omar walks out of jail, leaves BNP, submits nomination for Jhalakati-1 as AL candidate

Politics

TBS Report
30 November, 2023, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2023, 06:37 pm

Related News

Shahjahan Omar walks out of jail, leaves BNP, submits nomination for Jhalakati-1 as AL candidate

TBS Report
30 November, 2023, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2023, 06:37 pm
BNP Vice Chairman Shahjahan Omar. Photo: UNB
BNP Vice Chairman Shahjahan Omar. Photo: UNB

BNP Vice Chairman Shahjahan Omar quit the party today and submitted a nomination paper to contest in the upcoming national elections as an Awami League candidate for Jhalakathi-1 constituency.

Speaking at a press briefing this evening, Shahjahan, who walked out of jail yesterday after securing bail in an arson case, said he submitted his nomination paper online.

"The leader [Sheikh Hasina] has given me the nomination," he said, showing the nomination document.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

On 4 November, a bus of Mirpur Super Link Limited was set on fire at the Gausia Market area under the New Market Police Station around 7:15pm. The bus suffered a loss of around Tk5 lakh. The bus driver filed the case.

Later, detective police picked up Shahjahan Omar from a house in the capital in the early hours of 5 November as a suspect in the case.

On the same day, a Dhaka court placed him on remand for four days in the case after he was produced with a seven-day remand prayer.

Shahjahan Omar is the first person to secure bail after the arrest of several BNP leaders, including BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, standing committee member Mirza Abbas, Altaf Hossain Chowdhury following the clash with law enforcers centring the October 28 clash.

Top News

BNP Vice Chairman Shahjahan Omar / Awami League (AL) / Jhalakathi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Nayem Ali

Falling into brown

2h | Features
Illustartion:TBS

Low tax-GDP ratio: Reluctant taxpayers, faulty structure

9h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

I am afraid even to post a thank you note on Facebook: Khadija

9h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Towards a brighter tomorrow: India's G20 presidency and the dawn of a new multilateralism

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Loan disbursements through agent banking rise 60%

Loan disbursements through agent banking rise 60%

2h | TBS Economy
First transatlantic flight using 100% green fuels to take off

First transatlantic flight using 100% green fuels to take off

5h | TBS Stories
Are geopolitical instability and election behind the economic crisis?

Are geopolitical instability and election behind the economic crisis?

6h | TBS Economy
Why is Google deleting inactive accounts?

Why is Google deleting inactive accounts?

19h | Tech Talk