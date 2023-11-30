Shahjahan Omar walks out of jail, leaves BNP, submits nomination for Jhalakati-1 as AL candidate

BNP Vice Chairman Shahjahan Omar quit the party today and submitted a nomination paper to contest in the upcoming national elections as an Awami League candidate for Jhalakathi-1 constituency.

Speaking at a press briefing this evening, Shahjahan, who walked out of jail yesterday after securing bail in an arson case, said he submitted his nomination paper online.

"The leader [Sheikh Hasina] has given me the nomination," he said, showing the nomination document.

On 4 November, a bus of Mirpur Super Link Limited was set on fire at the Gausia Market area under the New Market Police Station around 7:15pm. The bus suffered a loss of around Tk5 lakh. The bus driver filed the case.

Later, detective police picked up Shahjahan Omar from a house in the capital in the early hours of 5 November as a suspect in the case.

On the same day, a Dhaka court placed him on remand for four days in the case after he was produced with a seven-day remand prayer.

Shahjahan Omar is the first person to secure bail after the arrest of several BNP leaders, including BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, standing committee member Mirza Abbas, Altaf Hossain Chowdhury following the clash with law enforcers centring the October 28 clash.