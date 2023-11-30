BNP Vice Chairman Shahjahan Omar walks out of jail after receiving bail in arson case

BNP Vice Chairman Shahjahan Omar. Photo: UNB
BNP Vice Chairman Shahjahan Omar. Photo: UNB

BNP Vice Chairman Shahjahan Omar, who was arrested in a case filed over setting a bus on fire in Dhaka's New Market area on 4 November, walked out of jail on Wednesday (29 November) evening after securing bail.

Defence lawyer Masum Ahmed Talukdar confirmed the development, saying that his client was released from Kashimpur Central Jail at 6:05pm after his bail order reached there.

Earlier, Dhaka Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Faisal Atiq Bin Quader passed the order after hearing a bail plea, he said.

On 4 November, a bus of Mirpur Super Link Limited was set on fire at the Gausia Market area under the New Market Police Station around 7:15pm. The bus suffered a loss of around Tk5 lakh. The bus driver filed the case.

Later, detective police picked up Shahjahan Omar from a house in the capital in the early hours of 5 November as a suspect in the case.

On the same day, a Dhaka court placed him on remand for four days in the case after he was produced with a seven-day remand prayer.

The BNP leader is the first person to secure bail after the arrest of several BNP leaders, including BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, standing committee member Mirza Abbas, Altaf Hossain Chowdhury following the clash with law enforcers centring the October 28 clash.

