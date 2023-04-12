PM warns her party members against national and int'l conspiracies

Politics

UNB
12 April, 2023, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 12 April, 2023, 08:03 pm

Related News

PM warns her party members against national and int'l conspiracies

UNB
12 April, 2023, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 12 April, 2023, 08:03 pm

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday alerted her party members that many conspiracies might be hatched nationally and internationally against the country in the future as vested quarters can't tolerate the rapid progress of Bangladesh.

"There'll be many conspiracies nationally and internationally (in the coming days). Because those who don't want a country to make so much development have been working against Bangladesh," she said.

 Hasina, also the president of Bangladesh Awami League (AL), made this remarks when leaders and activists of different district units of AL met her at the PM's official residence Ganabhaban here.

She asked AL leaders to make the party stronger as an organization and work keeping the next general election in their minds.

"You will have to work keeping it in your mind so that the progress of Bangladesh would continue," she said.

The premier said her government has relentlessly been working for the welfare of the people. "So, the people vote for us. It is the reality. So, we don't need to rig votes. AL comes to power gaining the confidence of the people by serving them….AL always came to power through votes," she added.

Focusing her government's success in the development of Bangladesh, the PM said it connected the country's southern region with the capital through recent construction of Padma Bridge, and earlier connected the northern region through construction of Bangabandhu Bridge over Jamuna River during its rule from 1996-2001.

The scope for connectivity in the entire Bangladesh has been created. So, the country is witnessing the socio-economic development and will witness it further, she said.

PM Hasina said her government has reached electricity to 100 percent houses, is ensuring healthcare services, raised the literacy rate and reduced the child and maternal mortality rates.

She said her government has successfully been able to do whatever is essential for the development of a country.

Referring to the outcome of the recent Household Income and Expenditure Survey, the PM said the poverty rate declined to 18.7 percent now from 41 percent in 2006 while the extreme poverty rate to 5.6 percent from 25 percent in 2006.

"No person will remain an extreme poor in the country," she said.

Hasina said her government proved that AL in power means the fate of the people gets improved.

The AL President said the BNP and Jatiya Party were born from the pockets of military dictators.

"The parties like BNP and Jatiya Party did not emerge from the soil and the people," she said.

Since the two parties came to power with guns, the people rejected them.

The PM criticized the BNP leaders and their like-minded people for not seeing the huge development of Bangladesh.

"They continue telling lies everyday using loudspeakers. I can't understand why they continue telling lies even on Ramadan days!" she said.

She recalled that the BNP-led 20-party alliance won only 29 out of 300 seats in 2008 parliamentary polls, though none could raise any question about that election. The position of BNP still remains unchanged, she added.

Bangladesh / Top News

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / conspiracy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The pro-tips: How to fast and stay fit

The pro-tips: How to fast and stay fit

7h | Health
Fremo - A Farming Robot. Photo: Curtesy

Team Atlas: Building robots to solve practical problems

10h | Pursuit
Photo: Collected

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury: The doctor with a heart of a warrior

21h | Obituary
Anup Sinha. Sketch: TBS

What does the trilateral Tripura meet mean for Bangladesh?

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Mithila is coming to cinema with 'Mayaa'

Mithila is coming to cinema with 'Mayaa'

1h | TBS Entertainment
Journey of a revolutionary ends

Journey of a revolutionary ends

4h | TBS Today
TBS Eid Magazine Feat. Miss World Bangladesh Oishee

TBS Eid Magazine Feat. Miss World Bangladesh Oishee

9h | TBS Stories
Does Wonder Woman have a cameo in The Flash movie?

Does Wonder Woman have a cameo in The Flash movie?

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained
Bangladesh

Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained

2
Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs
Banking

Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Man interviewed by DW detained in an unrelated case

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Metro Rail now runs for 6 hours

5
File photo
Bangladesh

HC grants bail to Rana Plaza owner

6
Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format
Splash

Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format