Fakhrul's statement is an attack on media: Hasan

Politics

BSS
23 April, 2023, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 23 April, 2023, 09:53 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud today said Mirza Fakhrul's statement is an attack on mass media as he said propaganda is being carried out in the country using the mass media.

"In fact, the statement of Mirza Fakhrul is an attack on mass media. I think it is not appropriate. He gave the statement from extreme depression as the Eid journey was very smooth and the countrymen celebrated the Eid comfortably. It is really an example during the global recession," the minister said to reporters while replying to a query after exchanging Eid greetings at his residence at Dewanzi Pukur Lane in the port city.

"But people feel discomfort due to the heat. And I don't know whether BNP leaders become upset or not for this," he said.

Hasan said a vast revolution has taken place in the country's mass media industry under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The number of newspapers was only 450 in 2009 while the number is now about 1250, he added.

He said the journey of the first private television channel in the country was started by the initiative of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in 1996 when she took office. There were only 10 TV channels in 2009 while 47 TV channels got licence till now, he said, adding that of those 36 TV channels are on air.

The minister said employment opportunities were also created in this sector.

But, he said, it is a matter of great regret that progress is not reflected in the mass media properly though the industry was expanded by Jananethri Sheikh Hasina. In many cases, bad news is broadcasted with more importance, he added.

"Some people think that 'good news is no news, bad news is news'. It is not appropriate," said Hasan.

The world leaders, he said, are praising the role of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. According to a joint survey of Nikki Institute and Bloomberg, the position of Bangladesh in combating COVID-19 pandemic is fifth in the world and first in the subcontinent, he added.

He said Bangladesh surpassed India in per capita income in 2021 amid Covid-19 situation. India and Pakistan have praised the achievement while the media of the two countries have criticised the politicians and rulers of those countries, he added.

In true sense there were no such acclamations in the country though the media of India and Pakistan praised the achievement of Bangladesh.

Hasan said BNP has 'paid agents' across the country and the party is carrying out propaganda using social platforms. Even, they (BNP) have sent money for these works and audio records were leaked, he added.

Now, they are attacking the mass media, he said.

Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel, Awami League social welfare secretary Aminul Islam Amin, AL Chattogram unit general secretary and former city mayor AJM Nasir Uddin, AL Chattogram north district unit president MA Salam, 

AL south district unit general secretary Mafizur Rahman, Zila Parishad panel chairman Freedom Fighter Abul Kashem Chisti, Sramik League central committee vice president Safar Ali, and mass media personnel were present.

