BNP will soon realise its mistake of not joining polls: Quader

Politics

BSS
26 January, 2024, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 26 January, 2024, 05:34 pm

Related News

BNP will soon realise its mistake of not joining polls: Quader

People laugh hearing the BNP's call for movement, said Qauder.

BSS
26 January, 2024, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 26 January, 2024, 05:34 pm
File photo of AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader: Collected
File photo of AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader: Collected

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said BNP will realise soon that it made a big mistake by boycotting the 7 January general election.

"If the BNP wants to wage a movement, there will be no obstruction. But if the party creates any violence in the name of movement, it will be strictly resisted," he said at a blanket distribution ceremony in the city's Dhanmondi area.

Following the instructions of AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, AL relief and social welfare sub-committee organised this programme to distribute blankets among the cold-hit people.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Speaking on the occasion, Quader said the opposition BNP is a dummy party in Bangladesh as frustration gripped BNP leaders.

The country's people laugh hearing the BNP's call for movement while BNP is making itself a fake party, he said.

Claiming that BNP has no hope at the moment as no sanction and visa policy is coming from the United States, the AL general secretary said BNP has now black flag procession, meaning that it is a mourning procession, and the BNP leaders themselves are telling the nation that they have accepted defeat.

BNP is spreading confusion over the number of BNP activists detained in jail, he said, adding the 25,000 BNP men, who torched trains and buses, beat up cops and attacked the chief justice's residence, were sent to jail. "Let them face the trial. Let them face the legal battle."

Quader said offenders are brought to justice in all countries, while Donald Trump is being tried on 91 charges in the USA. "How does the country, where a former president is being tried, tell us to release the criminals?" he questioned.

Later, he distributed blankets among the cold-hit people.

Chaired by AL relief and social welfare secretary Aminul Islam Amin, the function was attended, among others, by AL organising secretary Sujit Roy Nandi and Ferdous Ahmed, MP.

Bangladesh / Top News

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader / Bangladesh politics

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nandita Sharmin (in the middle) with the represantatives of Vega Thai. Photo: Courtesy

Amlaki launches collagen drink

7h | Mode
Influencer Maisha Mahjabeen Priooty in printed Co-Ords by Samrin Hassan. Photo: Courtesy

Co-ords: Elevated casuals, fun formals

8h | Mode
The curious past of Chattogram’s coffee cultivation

The curious past of Chattogram’s coffee cultivation

10h | Features
Although Mishu started the work with his own funding, many people later extended their help by donating toys. Photo: Collected

Morshed Mishu and his wall of toys

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

China is ‘risky’ for supply chains and India a favored destination for U.S. firms

China is ‘risky’ for supply chains and India a favored destination for U.S. firms

1h | Videos
Real Madrid overtake Man City as highest revenue-generating club

Real Madrid overtake Man City as highest revenue-generating club

20h | Videos
Bangladesh's imports drop over 18% in first half of FY2023-24

Bangladesh's imports drop over 18% in first half of FY2023-24

20h | Videos
The journey to Motijheel is increasing the crowd on the metro rail.

The journey to Motijheel is increasing the crowd on the metro rail.

1d | Videos